Liberal tears after Harris loss conjures up memories of 2016 Clinton defeat

Tears shed at Vice President Kamala Harris’ election night event caused déjà vu for some Americans.

Harris failed to defeat President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, as the vice president became the second Democratic nominee in recent years to disappoint supporters who expected to attend a historic victory party.

CNN’s election night panel began to realize the race was over when Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond announced to those gathered at Howard University that Harris wouldn’t speak to supporters on election night. His remarks mirrored 2016, when Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta spoke briefly in front of a somber crowd before announcing she wouldn't show.

"That is not the sound of a big crowd, that is not a celebratory mood," CNN’s Audie Cornish said before Dana Bash bluntly compared it to the scene of Clinton’s memorable Javits Center event of 2016.

Clinton wanted to shatter the proverbial "glass ceiling," so she planned her election night party inside a building with an actual glass ceiling. But instead of a celebration, the event turned into a teary-eyed gathering of upset liberals.

Eight years later, it was much of the same in Washington, D.C., when Harris failed to address supporters at her would-be alma mater victory party.

The satirical Babylon Bee published a story with the headline, "Flash Flood Warnings Issued As Liberal Tears Continue To Soak Nation."

"At publishing time, due to media rumors that Hillary Clinton is considering another White House run while Chelsea Clinton is being groomed for a future in politics, the NWS spokesman was predicting ‘no end in sight’ to the downpours," the Babylon Bee joked.

One Trump supporter posted footage of the glum Clinton event.

Outside the Harris victory party, which never turned celebratory, a disappointed attendee left an American flag on the ground as they headed home.

Harris plans to finally address the nation at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Howard University. She is expected to call Trump to concede prior to her speech.

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel and Anders Hagsrom contributed to this report.