Liberal tears after Harris loss conjures up memories of 2016 Clinton defeat

Harris supporters were not in a ‘celebratory mood’ on election night

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris not making a statement tonight, campaign co-chair announces Video

Kamala Harris not making a statement tonight, campaign co-chair announces

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addresses voters at the campaign headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Tears shed at Vice President Kamala Harris’ election night event caused déjà vu for some Americans.  

Harris failed to defeat President-elect Donald Trump in the 2024 election, as the vice president became the second Democratic nominee in recent years to disappoint supporters who expected to attend a historic victory party. 

CNN’s election night panel began to realize the race was over when Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond announced to those gathered at Howard University that Harris wouldn’t speak to supporters on election night. His remarks mirrored 2016, when Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta spoke briefly in front of a somber crowd before announcing she wouldn't show.

"That is not the sound of a big crowd, that is not a celebratory mood," CNN’s Audie Cornish said before Dana Bash bluntly compared it to the scene of Clinton’s memorable Javits Center event of 2016. 

MONTAGE: LIBERAL MEDIA PUNDITS PREDICTED KAMALA HARRIS VICTORY

Clinton wanted to shatter the proverbial "glass ceiling," so she planned her election night party inside a building with an actual glass ceiling. But instead of a celebration, the event turned into a teary-eyed gathering of upset liberals. 

Eight years later, it was much of the same in Washington, D.C., when Harris failed to address supporters at her would-be alma mater victory party.

Harris supporter

Vice President Kamala Harris declined to address supporters at Howard University. (A supporter reacts to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 5, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris supporters

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2024.  ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris supporters

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on November 5, 2024.  (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Hillary Clinton supporters

Hillary Clinton supporters had a similar reaction in 2016.  (REUTERS/Jason Reed)

HARRIS WILL NOT SPEAK FROM HOWARD UNIVERSITY ON ELECTION NIGHT AS PLANNED

The satirical Babylon Bee published a story with the headline, "Flash Flood Warnings Issued As Liberal Tears Continue To Soak Nation."

"At publishing time, due to media rumors that Hillary Clinton is considering another White House run while Chelsea Clinton is being groomed for a future in politics, the NWS spokesman was predicting ‘no end in sight’ to the downpours," the Babylon Bee joked.

One Trump supporter posted footage of the glum Clinton event.

TRUMP'S PROJECTED VICTORY DOESN'T GO OVER WELL WITH LIBERAL MEDIA: 'I'M GONNA THROW UP'

Outside the Harris victory party, which never turned celebratory, a disappointed attendee left an American flag on the ground as they headed home.

Howard University is deserted after Kamala Harris fails to win the 2024 election

The campus of Howard University is pictured after the conclusion of an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Harris plans to finally address the nation at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Howard University. She is expected to call Trump to concede prior to her speech.

Fox News Digital’s Alec Schemmel and Anders Hagsrom contributed to this report.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 