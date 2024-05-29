Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

School choice could cause some Florida public schools to close as parents seek other education options

Sunshine State's largest school districts suffer most from enrollment loss to private schools, charter schools, homeschooling

Joshua Q. Nelson By Joshua Q. Nelson Fox News
Published
close
Homeschool rates increase following COVID closures Video

Homeschool rates increase following COVID closures

Washington mother Sarra Burnett explains her decision to homeschool her children began during the pandemic. She now encourages other parents to advocate for their children and homeschool if possible.

Public schools in Florida, particularly in the Sunshine State's largest counties, are facing closure due to lack of enrollment and parents seeking other educational options like charter schools and homeschooling.

"Parents won't flee schools that are meeting their children's needs," American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital. "School choice is a rising tide that lifts all boats."

Around 53,000 students have left public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Duval counties, Politico reported. They've been forced to cut costs and face the possibility of closing down some schools.

classroom for young students

Florida public schools are suffering from enrollment loss due to parents seeking other educational options. (Getty Images)

BIDEN’S TITLE IX CHANGE BLASTED BY PARENTS’ RIGHTS GROUP AS REDEFINING SEX: ‘A GRAVE THREAT’

More than 68,000 students statewide flocked to charter schools, according to state data. There was also a surge in parents homeschooling their kids.

The phenomenon started even before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his landmark universal school choice into law in 2023. Financial eligibility restrictions and enrollment caps were eliminated, expanding schools choice options for all 1.3 million K-12 students in Florida.

"Florida already has 1.3 million students who learn full-time in a school of their family’s choosing – larger than the entire K-12 student enrollments of 35 other states," the Republican's office said.

Welcome to Florida sign

Many parents in Florida are opting for private schools, charter schools, and homeschooling over public schools.  (Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

FLORIDA EDUCATION COMMISSIONER SAYS STATES NEED TO BE MORE 'AGGRESSIVE' WITH POLICY, GO BACK TO BASICS

In Broward County, 49,833 students attended charter schools this year, while public schools had 49,310 open seats, according to the district. The school system's leaders said they're considering closing up to 42 schools, according to a presentation district leaders released to the public.

DeAngelis said studies have largely shown that competition stemming from school choice in Florida has improved outcomes in public schools.

"The Florida teachers union sued DeSantis to try to keep government schools closed as long as possible," he said. "Now they're complaining about schools closing after they lost students?"

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Hypocrites," DeAngelis added. "If the government school monopoly doesn't want to lose students, it should do a better job and focus on education, not indoctrination."

Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R., signed universal school choice into law.  (SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

Florida joined a growing list of Republican-led states in signing universal school choice into law. Nine states passed universal school choice bills last year, with Alabama being the most recent state to pass their own legislation. Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana are expected to pass their own versions of school choice legislation during their next legislative sessions. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn