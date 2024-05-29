School choice could cause some Florida public schools to close as parents seek other education options

Public schools in Florida, particularly in the Sunshine State's largest counties, are facing closure due to lack of enrollment and parents seeking other educational options like charter schools and homeschooling.

"Parents won't flee schools that are meeting their children's needs," American Federation For Children Senior Fellow Corey DeAngelis told Fox News Digital. "School choice is a rising tide that lifts all boats."

Around 53,000 students have left public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Duval counties, Politico reported. They've been forced to cut costs and face the possibility of closing down some schools.

More than 68,000 students statewide flocked to charter schools, according to state data. There was also a surge in parents homeschooling their kids.

The phenomenon started even before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his landmark universal school choice into law in 2023. Financial eligibility restrictions and enrollment caps were eliminated, expanding schools choice options for all 1.3 million K-12 students in Florida.

"Florida already has 1.3 million students who learn full-time in a school of their family’s choosing – larger than the entire K-12 student enrollments of 35 other states," the Republican's office said.

In Broward County, 49,833 students attended charter schools this year, while public schools had 49,310 open seats, according to the district. The school system's leaders said they're considering closing up to 42 schools, according to a presentation district leaders released to the public.

DeAngelis said studies have largely shown that competition stemming from school choice in Florida has improved outcomes in public schools.

"The Florida teachers union sued DeSantis to try to keep government schools closed as long as possible," he said. "Now they're complaining about schools closing after they lost students?"

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Hypocrites," DeAngelis added. "If the government school monopoly doesn't want to lose students, it should do a better job and focus on education, not indoctrination."

Florida joined a growing list of Republican-led states in signing universal school choice into law. Nine states passed universal school choice bills last year, with Alabama being the most recent state to pass their own legislation. Wyoming, Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana are expected to pass their own versions of school choice legislation during their next legislative sessions.