Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

It's scary when agents spy on a former president: Mike Davis

The former law clerk explains the problems with the FBI

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
This is not an attack on rank-and-file law enforcement agents: Mike Davis Video

This is not an attack on rank-and-file law enforcement agents: Mike Davis

Former Supreme Court law clerk Mike Davis reveals which law enforcement agents in the FBI are to blame on 'Unfiltered.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Supreme Court law clerk Mike Davis revealed exactly who is the target of growing anti-FBI rhetoric Saturday on "Unfiltered."

MIKE DAVIS: I worked for Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee top Republican, and he's been on to the FBI's game for decades. And he's the one who exposed the Crossfire Hurricane hoax, where the FBI and the Justice Department made up Russian collusion allegations against President Trump. They spied on him when he was a presidential candidate. 

TRUMP MEDICAL RECORDS, TAX DOCUMENTS SEIZED IN FBI RAID: JUDGE

They even spied on him when he was the president of the United States. That is pretty scary when federal law enforcement agents are so emboldened that they think that they can spy on the president of the United States. This is not an attack on rank-and-file law enforcement agents around the country. This is about the political leadership in the FBI and at main justice in Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

How a politicized FBI has been weaponized: Mike Davis Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.