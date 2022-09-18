It's scary when agents spy on a former president: Mike Davis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Supreme Court law clerk Mike Davis revealed exactly who is the target of growing anti-FBI rhetoric Saturday on "Unfiltered."

MIKE DAVIS: I worked for Chuck Grassley, the Senate Judiciary Committee top Republican, and he's been on to the FBI's game for decades. And he's the one who exposed the Crossfire Hurricane hoax, where the FBI and the Justice Department made up Russian collusion allegations against President Trump. They spied on him when he was a presidential candidate.

They even spied on him when he was the president of the United States. That is pretty scary when federal law enforcement agents are so emboldened that they think that they can spy on the president of the United States. This is not an attack on rank-and-file law enforcement agents around the country. This is about the political leadership in the FBI and at main justice in Washington, D.C.

