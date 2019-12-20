Joe Scarborough: Hunter Biden scandal has been a 'political godsend' for his father

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough argued on Friday that the controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden's son was actually a boon to his father politically because it allegedly showed President Trump was desperate not to run against his father in 2020.

"We were having a debate at the beginning of this impeachment inquiry as to whether Hunter Biden was going to hurt Joe Biden, whether all the attacks were going to hurt. My God, no! It’s been a godsend for Joe Biden!" Scarborough said.

He added that attacks on candidates can actually be a "political godsend." According to Scarborough, the Ukraine controversy showed that Trump was willing to risk impeachment in order to avoid battling the older Biden in a 2020 match up.

"Because now every Democrat said, 'hey, wait a second, why is Donald Trump so freaked out about running against Joe Biden that he will risk impeachment? That he will hold up $400 million in military aid for a Democratic ally being invaded by Russia? Why would he do that just to get back at Joe Biden?'" Scarborough said.

MBNA PAID HUNTER AS JOE BIDEN BACKED BILL

Biden notably pressured Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who happened to be investigating a firm tied to his son. But the younger Biden has faced criticism over other issues, like his previous drug use. Many have speculated that Biden's son became a liability for Democrats heading into the 2020 election, and Republicans seemed to focus on him as a counternarrative to the one surrounding Trump's impeachment.

On Wednesday, House Democrats approved two articles of impeachment surrounding President Trump's decision to request Ukraine investigate the Bidens.

The elder Biden has repeatedly defended his son.

"My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," he said in October.