Ben Shapiro on House Democrats' reaction to impeachment vote: Like 'a new husband on his wedding night'

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats Thursday for their reaction to passing articles of impeachment against President Trump, saying their professed attempt to keep a somber tone was disingenuous.

"Now, the best part again of all of this was the theatrical stupidity of all this," Shapiro said on "The Ben Shapiro Show" podcast. "The Democrats pretending they're very solemn and upset about having to do this, despite the fact that, again, they've spent three years openly screaming for lightning to hit Trump."

PELOSI, DEM CONGRESSWOMEN WEAR DARK COLORS AMID 'SOMBER' IMPEACHMENT VOTE

"You're not excited about this?" Shapiro added. "You're about as not excited about this as a new husband on his wedding night."

Pelosi, D-Calif., led her chamber in impeaching the president on Wednesday. House Democrats passed the articles of impeachment along partisan lines as Pelosi and others wore dark colors, apparently to mark the sad tone of the event.

The speaker appeared to glower at members of her caucus who briefly broke into applause on the House floor after she announced the vote for article one.

"You're the grandchild and you took some cookies from the top shelf and you got that face coming at you," Shapiro said.

Shapiro also reacted to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., posting a video on Instagram showing her smiling and apparently excited while walking to vote for President Trump's impeachment.

"She is not actually winning an Oscar," Shapiro said in response. "She is just on her way to vote for an impeachment resolution that doesn't actually contain a crime."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.