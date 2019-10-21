Scaramucci urges Mulvaney to 'resign,' 'go to confession' over response to 'quid pro quo' claims

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci slammed Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney over his remarks to reporters last week after critics insisted it laid out a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

When asked to "assess" Mulvaney's performance, Scaramucci began by expressing he "felt bad for him" since he's "a good guy" who's working for a "terrible person." He even compared Mulvaney to a "teenager in a horror movie" who would write "help me" on a fogged shower door.

However, Scaramucci warned Mulvaney that President Trump will "move the goalpost" on him to an extent where he'll be compromising his "personal integrity" and "life story."

"What I would say to Mick: You're a good Catholic. Resign. Go to confession, okay? And then, let's rebuild your career from here," Scaramucci told Mulvaney. "You were trying to help the country by being this guy's chief of staff, and it's an impossible thing, so resign."

Last week, Mulvaney told reporters that military assistance to Ukraine was tied to U.S. demands that it cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation into the 2016 election.

"We do that all the time. Get over it," Mulvaney told a reporter who asked if it was a quid pro quo. "Politics is going to be involved in foreign policy. Elections do have consequences."

Mulvaney later walked back his comments, stressing that there was "no quid pro quo" and that "the president never told me to withhold any money until the Ukrainians did anything related to the server."

Trump is "either leaving before the end of the term or he's not running for reelection," Scaramucci continued in the CNN interview. "The level of illegality... is far and above anything that could be perceived as normal. This is still a country, in my opinion, that's a rule-of-law country."