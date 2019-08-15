Scaramucci makes bold prediction on who will turn on Trump: 'Reset' is coming

Anthony Scaramucci, who has recently turned into one of President Trump's fiercest critics, predicted Thursday in an interview with Fox News that a "reset" is coming in the Republican Party and that Trump will not run for reelection.

The former White House communications director and Trump campaign adviser said on "The Fox News Rundown" podcast that the "business community will turn" on Trump as the economy turns, expressing the hope that a "reset" will follow among GOP lawmakers and Trump will be "primaried and replaced" at the top of the 2020 presidential ticket.

"I believe that will happen and, as a result of that, he will drop out of the race. ... I do think he's now a threat to the Republic in terms of the way he's acting, the bullying, the nonsensical racist tweets, it's just bizarre. And obviously, he's doing a number on the economy now. You'll see, the business community will turn and hopefully the courageous politicians will turn and admit the truth," he said, adding that his prediction is based on conversations with "fraidy cats" in Washington who will not speak publicly.

Podcast host Lisa Brady responded that the prediction seemed "pretty dire," but Scaramucci disagreed, arguing he sees it as "a huge opportunity to reset the Republican Party." He said new leaders could build on the president's policies that are "working," but without the rhetoric and "racially charged nonsense."

Trump blasted Scaramucci last week after seeing interviews in which Scaramucci criticized his behavior during visits to hospitals in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Scaramucci said he actually spent most of his time during the television appearances defending Trump, lamenting that the president will only accept 100 percent loyalty.

"Proof that he's a demagogue, you can't be nine-tenths for Trump, you've gotta be ten-tenths for Trump and nobody is ten-tenths for anybody. ... He's got everybody scared in that party, but that spell will break, as spells often do," he said, adding that Trump demands "blind loyalty" and that is a sign of a "demagogue."

"He'll bag it the way Lyndon Johnson did," he predicted, arguing that the situation could change quickly among Republicans as early as this fall if the economy worsens as a result of the Trump administration's trade policies.

He said if senior Republicans like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy say "no mas" and agree that Trump is "off the rails," then the Republican Party can begin a "reset" before the 2020 election.