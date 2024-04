Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Famed British anchor Huw Edwards, who has been off-air for nearly a year after allegations he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos, resigned from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) this week because of "medical advice," the network said.

"Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC," the network told Fox News Digital.

"After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors," the statement continued. "The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don't believe it appropriate to comment further."

Last year, London police said there was no evidence Edwards committed a crime after he allegedly paid a teen for sexual photos. Metropolitan police said it made its decision after speaking with the alleged victim and that person's parents.

At the time, his wife, Vicky Flind, issued a statement that Edwards was suffering from serious mental health issues and was hospitalized.

The scandal has been at the forefront of British tabloids after the Sun newspaper initially reported an unnamed BBC presenter had paid a young person for explicit photos. Flind was ultimately the person who identified her husband, saying she was concerned for his well-being and needed to protect their children.

Edwards has been off the air since last July and never publicly commented on the scandal.

The BBC apologized in February for how it handled allegations against Edwards, as claims were first made in May 2023 but did not reach management until July of that year.

Prior to the scandal, Edwards had long been one of Britain’s best-known and most authoritative news broadcasters, lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and the face of its election coverage. The BBC has said it did not pay Edwards off to exit.

He joined BBC News in 1984, according to its website.

