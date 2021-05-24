'Saturday Night Live' avoids any Biden impersonations four months into his presidency

"Saturday Night Live" is certainly holding its punches for President Biden as the long-running TV program has yet to have anyone impersonate him in the first four months of his presidency.

Over the weekend marked the season finale of "SNL," which kicked off its show with all of the cast members reflecting on how "crazy" of a year it was, particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But ever since Biden took office in January, the show's cold open, the first sketch that airs before the opening credits, has refrained from having fun at the expense of the new president despite its history of tackling politics at the beginning of the show.

While "SNL" host Maya Rudolph reprised her role of Kamala Harris back in March marking her debut as the current vice president, no one had impersonated Biden since December after cast member Alex Moffat took over the role from Jim Carrey, who played the Democrat in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

"SNL" had performers impersonating George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama in the first episodes following their inaugurations. The episode following Donald Trump's inauguration instead featured an "address" from Russian President Vladimir Putin played by cast member Beck Bennett.

Alec Baldwin, who famously played the 45th president during the 2016 presidential election and through the Trump presidency, made his official debut as the president the week after.

Any mild mockery of the current president would appear in the "Weekend Update" segment, though the liberal comedians roast Republicans far more mercilessly.

Now that "SNL" has wrapped up its 46th season, a "President Biden" won't be appearing until at least the fall.

"SNL" has long been known for comedically targeting the commander in chief going back to Chevy Chase impersonating Gerald Ford. In recent years, "SNL" touted Phil Hartman and Darrell Hammond as Clinton, Will Ferrell as Bush 43, Fred Armisen and Jay Pharoah as Obama, and Baldwin as Trump.