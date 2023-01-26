‘Satanic golden medusa’ abortion statue outside New York City courthouse ruthlessly mocked: ‘Monstrosity’

Twitter users ruthlessly mocked and condemned a new statue installed atop a New York City courthouse, with many claiming that it had allusions to "demonic" imagery.

The new eight-foot-tall golden statue by Pakistani American artist Shahzia Sikander now stands on the roof of the state courthouse in New York’s Flatiron district next to previous statues of respected lawmakers Moses, Confucius and Zoroaster.

The "NOW" statute, with curling braids and tentacle-like arms rises from a lotus flower, was created to pay homage to Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her fight for abortion. The statue is adorned with the late Supreme Court Justice’s signature lace collar.

Sikander said the statue is part of an "urgent and necessary cultural reckoning underway as New York reconsiders traditional representations of power in public spaces and recasts civic structures to better reflect 21st-century social mores."

It is the first female statue to become part of the courthouse’s plinths.

The statue's reveal did not go over well with social media users, with many prominent Twitter accounts taking issue with its design and messaging.

Daily Signal Senior Report Mary Margaret Olohan said the new art piece had a "bizarre resemblance" to Satanic imagery.

"Was there any public input whatsoever before a satanic golden medusa demon with tentacle arms was installed atop a downtown courthouse?," NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino asked.

"Who thinks this is okay? And how do we go about removing it?"

American conservative political commentator Michael Knowles also suggested that the statue be not only removed, but publicly destroyed.

Christopher Bedford, the executive editor of an upcoming journal at Common Sense Society, compared the statue to a demon and a "terrifying" civilization that practiced human sacrifice found inside an archeological dig.

"It is designed to unsettle and spread ugliness," he added.

"NYC Courthouse has put up a gold horned "goddess" statue to symbolize resistance & abortion rights. It literally looks like a demon. America loves celebrating death," Elevate Beauty CEO & Founder Amanda Ensing tweeted.

Many comments compared the statue to Slaanesh, the "Dark Prince" and god of excess depicted in the tabletop game Warhammer 40K.

Many others also expressed disappointment and shock over the new statue.

Speaking more to the statue, the artist said the statue was called "NOW" because it is needed in a moment when women’s reproductive rights are under siege.

"She is a fierce woman and a form of resistance in a space that has historically been dominated by patriarchal representation, "she added.

The sculpture will be removed in June when it will head to Houston, Texas.