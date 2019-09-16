Sarah Sanders hopes latest Kavanaugh story will return liberal media to 'true editorial process'

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders hopes the revised, supposed bombshell piece concerning a resurfaced allegation of sexual assault by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will spur the mainstream media to return to more responsible journalism.

Sanders, a Fox News contributor, said Monday on "Hannity" the media must revert to a "true editorial process" to gain back the respect of the American people.

"They're still mad that he won in 2016, and they're mad he's winning every single day for this country," she said.

"I think it is incredibly sad that the media and Democrats would rather see the president fail than our country succeed. I hope that they will start to learn from some of these major mistakes that have happened over the last couple of weeks and start holding people accountable -- start putting some checks and balances, go back to where we have a true editorial process where they're checking these things."

NYT UPDATES KAVANAUGH 'BOMBSHELL' TO NOTE ACCUSER DOESN'T RECALL ALLEGED ASSAULT

Sanders claimed some members of the media wrongfully "push out" stories in hopes of damaging Trump or figures within his circle.

The press also has a penchant for closely examining the credibility of others when they should instead be looking inward, she said.

"One of the biggest problems that the media has is they want to question everyone else's credibility when the whole world is doubting theirs," the Arkansas native said.

"The agenda of obstruction that they have against this president is completely out of control... They hate that he was able to start delivering on all the things that he said he was going to do -- including a conservative court."

On Sunday, The New York Times made a major revision to their Kavanaugh story — hours after virtually every 2020 Democratic presidential candidates had cited the original article as a reason to impeach Kavanaugh.

The update included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim, Harmon Joyce, said she did not recall the purported sexual assault in question at all. The Times also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no other comment about the episode.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.