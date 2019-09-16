Dr. Jason Nichols: Beto wrong on gun confiscation

University of Maryland lecturer Dr. Jason Nichols says he disagrees with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's newfound push to take away guns from Americans.

"I do have respect for Beto, I think that Beto was a man who... he didn't spin in the spin room which I respect," Nichols said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday. "I just disagree with what it is that he intends to do."

O'ROURKE CLAIMS TRUMP HAS 'BLOOD... ON HIS HANDS' AFTER EL PASO MASS SHOOTING

O'Rourke made news last week when he said “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47, and we’re not going to allow it to be used against your fellow Americans anymore" during the Democratic presidential debates in Houston, Texas.

Some Democrats have criticized O'Rourke for his comments including Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., who said last week on CNN that O'Rourke's comments were not a wise "policy or political move."

“I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns," Coons told CNN.

Nichols said he believes O'Rourke is handling the issue "emotionally" and it could hurt Democrats.

"I do think that he was emotionally affected just like many Americans have been emotionally affected by a lot of the mass shootings. I think you should look at the numbers and see what's going on and think this through a little more than he has," Nichols told Carlson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I think... Chris Coons is right... we want to win states that we can win like Texas and Georgia and Florida and Pennsylvania. We can't talk about taking guns."

