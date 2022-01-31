Sarah Sanders calls out Biden on 'Fox & Friends': 'He has failed America's children'

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders voiced her opposition to school mask mandates and shutdowns Monday on "Fox & Friends" and said that President Biden has failed the schoolchildren in America.

SARAH SANDERS: One of the worst things that we have seen happen over the course of the last year and a half is the school shutdowns forcing millions of kids to fall further and further behind. This is something we absolutely cannot allow to continue and something that is totally unacceptable. We have to start focusing on closing that achievement gap, helping to push kids into a brighter future. The further they fall behind the harder it is going to be for them to catch up, pushing them into a lifetime of poverty and despair and that is something that is simply unacceptable here in this country. President Biden has failed the schoolchildren in America, and we have to do a better job.

