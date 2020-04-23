Sarah Sanders takes on AOC's 'mind-blowing' comments on Americans going back to work

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Progressive New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's call for a work boycott is "mind-blowing," former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Sarah Sanders said Thursday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Sanders pointed out that earlier this week Ocasio-Cortez was celebrating the impact coronavirus has had on the U.S. oil and gas industry and the hundreds of thousands of jobs that are tied to it because "she hoped it would provide momentum for her Green New Deal."

"This is also a person," Sanders continued, "who may want to go back to her roots and remember that most Americans – unlike those in Congress – have to show up in order to get paid and that they don't have the luxury of not doing their job and still being able to provide for their family like she does as a member of Congress."

On Thursday, the Labor Department reported another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment claims last week, as massive job losses caused by the pandemic continue to grow. The new report brings total job losses since the outbreak shuttered cities five weeks ago to more than 26 million, erasing the entirety of the 22.78 million labor market gains since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

"There are people who are really hurting," Sanders stated further. "The president is looking for ways to protect them, to help them. She might want to join in that effort instead of putting people down who are struggling and trying to figure out how best to help their families and provide that food."

"She might want to go back and remember that when she was a bartender and not a member of Congress, she didn't have that luxury," Sanders instructed. "She had to show up to do her job in order to get a paycheck and there are millions of Americans [who] are like that [and who] need a paycheck — not just for the money but also their sense of sanity and their ability to be able to get out and do what they do best and that's work hard, because that is who the American people are."

"Her totally out-of-touch lack of understanding of that is mind-blowing," she told the "Friends" hosts.

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.