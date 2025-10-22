San Francisco streets getting dirtier, filled with more trash, feces, according to recent reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

According to a new report from the San Francisco government, the city’s streets have become noticeably dirtier over the past year.

The Controller’s Office released its annual assessment of street cleanliness and conditions, finding that several neighborhoods showed increased levels of grime and debris compared to 2024.

"San Francisco struggles with cleanliness and sidewalk conditions in a number of areas, but the average street will not have significant accumulations of litter, debris or health hazards," officials stated.

The report tracked sightings of litter, dumped items, human and animal feces, and graffiti from June 2024 through June 2025.

Neighborhoods including Bayview, Mission District, Tenderloin and Bernal Heights reported worsening conditions compared to the prior year.

San Francisco has become notorious in recent years for crime, filth, open drug use and homelessness that have plagued its streets. The state of the city has alarmed residents and prompted some business owners to close their stores.

The Controller’s Office reported that the overall amount of human and animal feces rose over the past year, with the Tenderloin seeing an 18% increase. However, it noted that the Financial District and South Beach were "notable exceptions," with a 14% decrease.

A map showing sightings of human feces across San Francisco made national headlines in 2019. The so-called "poop map," created using data from Open the Books, showed that nearly every city block had at least one report in recent years.

Most neighborhoods saw less than a 5% rise in dumped items, though Bernal Heights, Castro/Upper Market and the Outer Mission recorded a 17% increase. Those items included furniture, electronics, construction materials and luggage.

The report found that one-third of the trash on San Francisco streets was construction debris, while 22% consisted of furniture such as mattresses and bed frames.

Areas including the Mission, Outer Richmond, Bayview and Seacliff recorded higher levels of construction debris than other neighborhoods.

The report also noted a slight increase in graffiti across the city and stated that "the likelihood of seeing some graffiti on a city street or sidewalk has remained high."

It added that for 2024-2025, 89% of city streets had some form of graffiti on them.

The San Francisco government did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.