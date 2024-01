Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A local rapper who called out San Francisco Mayor London Breed in a viral "diss track" is now claiming that he was threatened by a civil rights leader.

Chino Yang, a local rapper and restaurant owner based in San Francisco, is again making news after he released a song accusing Breed of letting San Francisco become a "zombie land."

Yang's song, called "San Francisco Our Home," has over 45,000 views on YouTube and bashes San Francisco "liberals" for allowing the city to become plagued with crime and homelessness.

After his video received attention from local officials, Yang apologized to Breed in a video on his personal Instagram account, claiming that he had received threats from an "extremely powerful individual" who made him concerned about the safety of his family.

This week, Yang again suggested that he is the victim of threats as a result of his video.

"Yang shared a statement issued on social media by the group Asian Justice Movement that accused the Rev. Amos Brown, a Breed ally, of making the alleged threats," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The post that Yang shared about Brown alleged that the civil rights leader "intimidated" the rapper by "visiting his business and using phrases such as the ‘house is on fire’ when talking to Yang’s sister about the song and video," per the Chronicle. Other threats alleged in the post included that Brown would "turn the Black community against Yang."

Brown told the Chronicle that the post was a "lie."

"Nobody threatened him, and if he was threatened … he would have called the Police Department, the U.S. Marshal or the FBI," Brown said.

Brown had previously denounced Yang's song in a "90-minute news conference last week."

"Brown said he spoke to Yang and his sister but never issued any threats," the Chronicle explained.

Yang said that the constant break-ins into his restaurant Kung Food have made it difficult for him to provide for his family in a "city without law and order." In July, local news outlet KRON reported that his business has been broken into or vandalized seven times since 2020.

Breed's office, Rev. Brown and Yang did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.