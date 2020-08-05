Ex-US attorney rejects Sally Yates claim Comey went 'rogue' on Flynn probe: 'I don't buy it'

Former South Florida U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told "Outnumbered Overtime" Wednesday that he doesn't "buy" former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates' claim that then-FBI Director James Comey went "rogue" when he sent two agents to the White House in January 2017 to interview then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"I just find it so hard to believe that someone who works directly for you, you don’t know where they are, what they're doing, what kind of investigation they are conducting ... " Lewis told host Harris Faulkner. "I don’t buy it."

Lewis added that Yates had "signed off on every single one of those FISA warrants that were submitted" to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillence Court to request monitoring of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

"You look at the timeline, and you see that on January 4th, the FBI says, when they interview Flynn, 'We think he’s telling the truth,'" Lewis said. "On January 5th, the very next day, she’s [Yates is] called over to the White House and has the meeting with all these big shots, and they pull her aside with Comey and [Obama says], 'Listen, even though I’m not supposed to ... direct the investigation, put the right people on it and make sure you have the right people on that investigation.' Come on, give me a break."

Lewis suggested that Yates made the claims about Comey because "otherwise she'll have submitted knowingly false information, false documents to a federal court, which in and of itself, is a crime."

When asked who else Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. should question, Lewis suggested former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, among others.