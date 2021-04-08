Ruthless podcast debuts 'One Shining Moment' dedicated to 'Liberal Hack' champion Jennifer Rubin

In honor of Jennifer Rubin's Cinderella run to the championship of this year's "Liberal Hack Tournament," the Ruthless podcast debuted its own special version of "One Shining Moment" to honor the star Washington Post columnist.

"The tweet is sent/you count to ten," Ruthless co-host Michael Duncan sang on Thursday's podcast in the style of orginial "One Shining Moment" vocalist Luther Vandross. "You've got them running for the life/young Republicans. In all the years/no one knows/just how hard you worked/but now it shows.

"Fake news proponent/it's all on the line/Your dumb opponent/canceled in time."

"The time is short/You really hate'em/So many dumb hicks/you must educate'em. The tweet is sent/you count to ten/You've got them running for the life/'Brain Worms' Jen Rubin!"

JENNIFER RUBIN SHATTERS GLASS CEILING, BECOMES FIRST WOMAN TO WIN 'LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT'

The "Ruthless" version of "One Shining Moment," written by co-host Josh Holmes, was accompanied with a video produced by one of the podcast's devoted "minions."

The video featured all of this year's "Liberal Hack" competitors, as well as highlights of the titans of the tournament.

The montage relived CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's staged reemergence from his basement following his COVID recovery, as well as his prop comedy performance with his scandalous older brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

From CNN's leftwing media guru Brian Stelter, viewers were confronted with his pantless display during a TV appearance.

RUTHLESS PODCAST HOSTS MOCK POD SAVE AMERICA FOR 'BULLS--- COPY' OF VIRAL LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT

For Vox journalist Aaron Rupar, known as Twitter's king of disinformation, the highlight of his run was his work becoming co-opted as Chinese propaganda.

And from Rubin herself, the performance that secured the title was her high praise for Cuomo's coronavirus leadership and her expressed "love" for The Lincoln Project.

Co-host Comfortably Smug noted that aspiring hacks struggled to compete in this year's tournament due to the absence of President Trump. He cited as an example CNN's Jim Acosta, who made the Final Four in 2020 but burned out much sooner this year.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER WINS FIRST-EVER 'LIBERAL HACK TOURNAMENT,' TOPPING MAINSTREAM MEDIA GIANTS

"His entire career is defined by just trying to get attention off of Trump and, you know, there's nothing left in the tank," Smug said.

"A sign of the times," Holmes agreed.

Smug later accused Stelter of "clinging to Trump" as an example of a "quote 'journalist'" who "have no idea what to do" without the 45th president in office.

"He'll just be like, 'So today it rained. So you know what happened when Trump was president and it rained? Trump did this.' Like, it has gotten really sad," Smug continued. "It's like jilted ex-girlfriend, can't let go situation Stelter. I mean, it's tough. Like just how embarrassing he is gets attention. But I'm really curious what his strategy is going to be going forward."

"But the Potato is so strong, Smug," Holmes responded.

"No one doubts the Potato," Smug conceded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubin made history Tuesday by becoming the second-ever winner of the "Liberal Hack Tournament" and the first woman to take the crown, defeating CNN's Cuomo by a razor-thin margin of the nearly 20,000 votes cast.

The tournament, sponsored by "Ruthless," is a viral NCAA Tournament-style contest pitting members of the mainstream media against each other in the ultimate fight to be labeled the supreme hack.

"Ruthless" is described as a variety "progrum" that "brings the next generation of conservative talk to the next level." New episodes are released every Tuesday and Thursday.