Another Kavanaugh confirmation book on the way, this one claiming Republicans plotted 'takeover' of Supreme Court

Another book critical of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is set for publication, claiming that through his confirmation, conservatives finally "triumphed" in "their takeover of the Supreme Court."

The book is by Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus, who previously opposed Kavanaugh's confirmation and criticized his controversial testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. With a release date of Dec. 3, the book appeared to be the third major account of what was perhaps the most contentious high court confirmation hearing in U.S. history.

Marcus announced the release date on Thursday -- just weeks after two New York Times reporters released another book critical of Justice Kavanaugh. That book focused on Kavanaugh's education and sparked a media firestorm after lobbing a salacious accusation of sexual misconduct on his part. He had been accused of such misconduct before, during his confirmation hearings.

NYT REPORTERS' KAVANAUGH BOOK SALES FALL BEHIND CONSERVATIVES' BOOK ONLY TWO WEEKS INTO RELEASE

Marcus' book -- titled "Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover" -- appeared to be critical of Kavanaugh as well, questioning his placement on the nation's highest court.

The book apparently portrays the judge as an aggressive nominee who "maneuvered" his way into a confirmation that Republicans felt cornered into accepting.

"'Supreme Ambition' is a page-turner that traces how Brett Kavanaugh deftly maneuvered to become the nominee; how he quashed resistance from Republicans who worried he was too squishy on conservative issues and from a president reluctant to reward a George W. Bush loyalist. It shows a Republican party that had concluded Kavanaugh was too big to fail, with senators and the FBI ignoring potentially devastating evidence against him," a teaser description reads.

The account in "Supreme Ambition" will likely clash with the one in "Justice on Trial" as the latter suggested Democrats acted like unreasonable partisans who Senate flouted norms in order to oppose Kavanaugh at all costs.

'FISTFIGHTS NEARLY BROKE OUT' AMONG SENATORS BEFORE KAVANAUGH VOTE, NEW BOOK CLAIMS

While the contents are unknown, Marcus' book could mention "Justice on Trial" co-author Carrie Severino, who leads one of the groups most active in pushing Kavanaugh's confirmation.

"Another day, another left-wing columnist with a track record of hit pieces on conservatives. We've seen this movie before," Severino told Fox News.

The climax of "Justice on Trial" is Kavanaugh's fiery testimony -- portrayed in the book as a "miracle" -- in which he defends himself after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford tells the Judiciary Committee about his alleged attack on her. Reacting to that testimony, Marcus described Kavanaugh as "volcanic" and Blasey Ford as "unshakeable."

"I had expected Kavanaugh’s response to be more measured, more respectful," Marcus wrote in 2018. "But he came out swinging — at the confirmation process in general and at Democrats in particular in a way that managed to make [Justice Clarence] Thomas look timid by comparison."

CNN REPORTER PRETENDED TO BE ON PHONE CALL DURING PRO-KAVANAUGH GATHERING, BOOK CLAIMS

"Justice on Trial" co-author Mollie Hemingway indicated she and Severino released their book in anticipation of those like Marcus'.

"We wrote Justice on Trial because we wanted the public to have the playbook for the kinds of tactics the left deploys to undermine the judicial process," Hemingway told Fox News.

"We just saw one of those tactics with the anti-Kavanaugh book put out by New York Times reporters. It would not be surprising for this book to deploy similar tactics. The left and much of corporate media will stop at nothing to accomplish their strongly held political goals -- the Kavanaugh battle was a primary example -- and it's crucial that their smear campaigns continue to be exposed for what they are."

Hemingway and Severino were especially critical of the rollout for the Times reporters' book titled "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation." When the Times published an excerpt in the summer, it omitted what many saw as a damning detail about one of the book's sexual misconduct allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authors Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly saw just over 2,000 copies sold in the week it debuted mid-September, market research data revealed. The data came from the NPD Group's BookScan tracker, which covers about 80 percent to 85 percent of print sales.

In the first week after publishing "Justice on Trial," the book saw more than 17,000 book sales and it eventually reached multiple bestseller lists. "Justice on Trial" sales slowly declined to roughly 1,700 around the time "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation" was released. But by the second week of publication for that book, it had already fallen behind "Justice on Trial" in weekly sales.