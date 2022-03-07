Ukrainian citizen doubts Putin will honor ceasefire: 'They just shoot everyone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian citizen is sounding the alarm on Russia's commitment to honor a ceasefire in some areas as the Russia-Ukraine war rages into its 12th day.

Gerbert Fagradyan joined "Fox & Friends" blasting Vladimir Putin as Moscow vows to honor another ceasefire, despite Ukrainian claims Russian forces have not honored their word and killed innocent civilians in the process. Moscow claimed Monday it would allow for evacuations of civilians in some areas where heavy fighting has taken place, but Fagradyan expressed skepticism.

"No one trusts [Putin] and neither do the Russian nation at all," Fagradyan told co-host Steve Doocy. "A lot of people are dying here and not only the army, not the military sphere, but also the women and the small kids… They just shoot everyone. They kill, they kill innocent people here."

Fagradyan also explained how Ukraine doesn't have enough weapons for the civilians who want to take up arms and fight.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the U.S. Senate virtually asking for more lethal aid to fight the Russians.

Zelenskyy also spoke with President Biden to discuss securing more funding to provide Ukraine with additional military, economic, and humanitarian assistance.

"They don't have enough, because everything goes to our army, like for the people who are trained well and know how to deal with it," Fagradyan stated. "We do not have enough."

Over 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began, seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania.

Poland is leading the charge in welcoming refugees, and those entering the country is near one million people.

That number could climb to 4 million people.