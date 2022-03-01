Kevin McCarthy rips Biden admin for lack of action in Ukraine: 'We could have deterred this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that the United States could have prevented the war between Russia and Ukraine from happening. McCarthy said there were several actions the Biden administration could have taken over the past year to deter Putin from invading Ukraine.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: The challenge that we have is it is the actions that we could have done before from this administration to make sure today wasn’t happening. We could have supplied the weapons to Ukraine. They are not asking for American troops. They are just asking for the ability to fight. In this phone call, what they were hearing is ordinary Ukrainians were going out and fighting but they had no weaponry. They were taking the knives from their kitchen, outgunned in this process but they are fighting for their freedom. We could have been the individuals that could have deterred this from ever happening.

And now, after he has entered Ukraine, killing innocent people, now we want to try to supply weapons. It's very difficult to get there. And how long does it take? When President Biden promised America he'd give them a free COVID test two months later, it arrived at your door. Well, in two months, can president Zelenskyy still be holding court and still fighting back if he doesn't have the weapons to fight himself?

