Marc Thiessen on 'Kilmeade Show': Timing of Putin's Ukraine invasion 'wasn't a coincidence'

While Russian attacks persist across Ukraine, Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday that Russia's defeat is in the United States' national security interests. He said Vladimir Putin's decision to invade with Joe Biden as president was not a "coincidence."

MARC THIESSEN: And this is why it's in our national interests for Putin to lose in Ukraine. … It is in our interest for this to be stopped because the lesson of the Reagan presidency and peace through strength and quite frankly, the Trump presidency, is that you have to be strong and people have to believe that you're willing to use force in order to deter people.

Just withdrawal and weakness doesn't do the trick. Allowing dictators to roll through. This would have never happened if Donald Trump was president. Honestly, is it a pure coincidence that Putin invaded in 2014 under Obama and again in 2022 under Biden, but did nothing for the four years of the Trump administration?

If you just project weakness and withdraw and are not willing to do that kind of thing, then dictators will run rampant. War will break out everywhere, and China and Russia will dominate the world and that is not in America's national interest.

