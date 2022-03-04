Rep. Steube calls out Biden on 'Fox & Friends First': 'Put your money where your mouth is'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that America must return to energy independence. Steube said the Trump-era energy policies kept costs low and that it is time to get back to American-made products and stop relying on other countries

GREG STEUBE: This has shown the American people that their true agenda is to get everybody off gas-powered vehicles, regardless of the fact that you can't drive semi-trucks or fly 747s or anything else on electric right now, they don't care about that. Their agenda is a completely leftist, woke agenda, and we would be having low gas prices right now if they would accept the Trump America First policy and the domestic production of oil. We are importing Russian oil right now. We didn't do that under President Trump. We had our own oil and domestic production of oil, and all he has to do with the White House, he could solve this problem himself, open the Keystone Pipeline, open up drilling in federal lands again and allow for the ability of Americans to produce their own product. He says in the State of the Union, America First, we're going to promote American products. You put your money where your mouth is on oil and gas.

