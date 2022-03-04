Chris Christie hammers Biden's foreign policy failures: 'Should just start doing the opposite'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday that President Biden should be doing the "opposite" of his foreign policy instincts, criticizing the administration's approach to Russia over the past year. Christie said Biden has been consistently wrong on foreign policy in his career and hesitates to make decisions.

CHRIS CHRISTIE: It's a lack of leadership on our part to start with, out of the White House. I mean, if people would have taken it seriously. If we were doing what we should have been doing from the time Joe Biden got into office, which was to arm the Ukrainians. President Zelenskyy was begging for it. Joe Biden cut off arms to the Ukrainians, and I think the rest of the world looks at it and says, 'Well, you know, if the Americans don't think it's serious enough to arm Ukrainians, why should we think it's that serious?' A complete lack of spine by the president and a lack of judgment. Well, let's face it, this is the guy who Robert Gates, the former defense secretary, said has been wrong on every major foreign policy issue for the last 40 years, and that streak is intact.

And this is where American leadership is indispensable. … The rest of the world waits to see our signal. They waited and waited and finally, they couldn't wait any longer. And so this is why Joe Biden is such a failure as president in foreign policy. When he makes decisions, he makes the wrong ones, like the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and when he hesitates, he shouldn't be hesitating. This guy should be like George Costanza on the old ‘Seinfeld’ and just start doing the opposite of whatever he thinks he should do and he'd probably be right.

