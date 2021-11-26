Expand / Collapse search
Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer reflects on working alongside radio icon: ‘Incredible man’

James Golden, aka 'Bo Snerdley,' discusses his new book, 'Rush on the Radio'

Rush Limbaugh’s longtime producer James Golden, aka "Bo Snerdley," discussed his new book "Rush on the Radio" on Friday's "Fox & Friends" and talked about what it was like working with the radio legend.

JAMS GOLDEN AKA "BO SNERDLEY": Rush Limbaugh has done more with his generosity to help millions of Americans in this country. His generosity was almost unprecedented, never wanted anybody to know. His political acumen, second to none. His skills as a broadcaster, second to none. He changed the flow and the ebb and flow of American radio, but also opened the door for conservatives in American print and yes even impacted cable news. An incredible, incredible man. 

