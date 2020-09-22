Rush Limbaugh: GOP should skip SCOTUS confirmation process so nominee doesn’t get ‘Kavanaugh'd’

Talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh urged Republicans to scrap the confirmation process for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee so that whomever is selected can avoid being “Kavanaugh'd” by the left.

“The Judiciary Committee does not have to do its thing. It’s become a tradition but it’s not a requirement and since Trump has already driven them crazy... long before today, they are crazy,” Limbaugh said on Monday, referring to Democrats. “Why not just blow up another tradition?”

The conservative host said “that’s how we’re gonna maintain the ones that matter,” because he feels liberals have “traditions and institutions that define this country” in their crosshairs.

“They have to be defeated,” Limbaugh said. “This Supreme Court seat has to be confirmed, it has to be named and confirmed before the election. All this talk about waiting until after the election, Donald Trump won election in 2016 on the very basis, the fact that he had a list of names and people were able to judge those names and his candidacy as a result. The 2020 election has nothing to do with this Supreme Court seat.”

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., hope to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy left behind following the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg – but Democrats are working to stop them.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain said Monday she was “radicalized” by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation process and now believes Democrats will do whatever it takes to smear a conservative nominee. Limbaugh feels the GOP shouldn't even put the nominee in that type of situation.

"I want the Judiciary Committee, that could be great if [it] were skipped," Limbaugh said. "We don't need to open that up for whatever length of time, so that whoever this nominee is can be Kavanaugh'd or Bork’d or Thomas'd. Because that's what it's going to be, especially when it's not even required."

Limbaugh was referring to Justice Clarence Thomas and Robert Bork, in addition to Kavanaugh. Thomas was confirmed after a grueling confirmation process, while Bork was not confirmed.

“In addition, there are people on the Judiciary Committee who need to be out campaigning,” Limbaugh said. “Not trying to deflect leftist attempts to distort the nominee’s junior high school yearbook.”

While emerging from his formal confirmation hearing largely unscathed, Kavanaugh faced a late burst of sexual assault allegations from multiple women from when he was in high school and college. At the hastily convened second hearing that also featured accuser Christine Blasey Ford, he furiously and at times emotionally denied the claims and attacked Democrats and left-wing activists for their handling of the allegations.

Ford, though, maintained she was “100 percent” sure he groped her and tried to force himself on her at a high school party. Democrats said the claims were credible and called for further investigation, or even for Kavanaugh to withdraw.

While Kavanaugh’s confirmation sometimes looked in doubt, particularly after the testimony of Ford, Republicans and the White House rallied to his side – pointing to alleged inconsistencies and also a lack of corroborating evidence on the part of the accusers. They also slammed Democrats, accusing them of politicizing the accusations and trying to destroy Kavanaugh.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.