'Rush Limbaugh Day' approved by Missouri House in honor of the late conservative icon

Missouri is one step closer to approving "Rush Limbaugh Day" in the state.

The Missouri House of Representatives voted on Thursday to declare Jan. 12, which is the birthday of the late talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, in honor of the conservative icon, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Post-Dispatch reported that the measure must be approved by the state senate "before the end of the legislative session next Friday.

SCHOLARSHIP IN HONOR OF RUSH LIMBAUGH ESTABLISHED TO BENEFIT FAMILIES OF FALLEN POLICE, MILITARY

The House vote to approve "Rush Limbaugh Day," which was led by Republicans, came after a failed effort by Missouri Democrats to mark Jan. 13 "Walter Cronkite Day."

Limbaugh passed away in February at the age of 70 following a battle with lung cancer. His wife, Kathryn, made the announcement of his death on his radio show.

The longtime radio host learned he had Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address days later. First Lady Melania Trump presented America’s highest civilian honor to Limbaugh in the House viewing gallery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country," President Trump said during the address.

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media figures in American history and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since "The Rush Limbaugh Show" began in 1988. Perched behind his Golden EIB (Excellence in Broadcasting) Microphone, Limbaugh spent over three decades as arguably both the most beloved and polarizing person in American media.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.