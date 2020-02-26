Rush Limbaugh: 'Bernie Sanders poses a far greater threat to this country ... than the coronavirus'

Rush Limbaugh doubled down Wednesday on his claim that Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Party and socialism are more dangerous to the United States than the coronavirus outbreak, saying socialism has a mortality rate of "100 percent."

"I opened the program yesterday asking which is more dangerous for the country, Bernie Sanders or the coronavirus, and I said, 'Bernie Sanders, of course,' "Limbaugh said. "I've gotten some pushback on that. But think about it: The coronavirus has a mortality rate of two percent. The mortality rate for countries with socialism is 100 percent."

"Socialism kills every country it comes in contact with, folks," Limbaugh added. "Socialism destroys wealth, everybody's wealth, except the leaders. Socialism destroys liberty."

During Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate, many of Sanders' rivals argued that his nomination would cost moderate Democratic lawmakers their seats across the country.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg bluntly told Sanders “Russia is helping you get elected,” so that he can lose easily to President Trump.

Meanwhile, federal health officials this week warned that community spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is seemingly inevitable, with one Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official saying it’s no longer “a question of if, but when, and how many people in this country will have severe illness.”

"There's no question that Bernie Sanders poses a far greater threat to this country and the Democrat Party than the coronavirus," Limbaugh said. "And I mean to say that the Democrat Party, as it's currently constituted, poses a much greater threat to this country than the coronavirus does. And you can quote me on that."

Fox News' Marisa Schulz and Madeline Farber contributed to this report.