RuPaul building 'fortified compound' in Wyoming, fears 'moments away from a f---ing civil war'

Celebrity drag queen RuPaul Andre Charles of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" declared that he is building a defensive compound out of concerns about a looming civil war.

"I’m fearing the absolute worst. We are moments away from f-----g civil war," RuPaul told Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker. "All the signs are there. Humans on this planet are in the cycle of destruction. I am plotting a safety net."

"He was referring to a fortified compound being constructed on the sixty-thousand-acre ranch of his husband, Georges LeBar, in Wyoming," Farrow summarized, later noting it had been designed to "withstand calamity."

"I wouldn’t call it a bunker," RuPaul said. "It’s a lot of concrete and a lot of things. I keep thinking about these castles that I’m going to bed to."

RuPaul discussed how watching the documentary series "Secrets of Great British Castles" illustrates that "Humans have been horrible since the beginning of time."

The celebrity drag queen went on to note, "the human ego can justify these terrible things that people do. You know, these kings, Henry VIII, and Edward II, and all these people who have just decimated hundreds of thousands of people because their feelings were hurt."

The drag queen lamented that many modern young people want their feelings to be kept safe.

"Feelings are indicators, they’re not facts," RuPaul told Farrow. "Parents teaching their kids about safe spaces, and ‘I feel uncomfortable’ . . . It’s, like, You know what? The world is not a safe space. You have to find the comfort. It’s mostly uncomfortable."

While RuPaul made headlines in the past for declaring "Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement," he has evoked controversy on other LGBTQ issues as well.

Farrow wrote that in a past interview, RuPaul had "wondered whether physically transitioned transgender women should compete on ['RuPaul’s Drag Race]. ‘Probably not,’ he said. ‘It takes on a different thing; it changes the whole concept of what we’re doing.’"

Farrow also noted that while RuPaul "has built a career on sidestepping gender norms in a way that involves ignoring identity labels, which can be in tension with contemporary discourse," the celebrity nonetheless "doesn’t much like to talk about the issue."

"Gender is a concept that we come up with, in our minds and our egos," RuPaul told the interviewer. "My genitals are male. But I can be whatever I can. I feel I’m everything. You are everything. You are male, female. Sometimes I feel more male than others."

The interviewer wrote RuPaul remained "defiantly annoyed" about criticism following a 2020 NPR interview "in which he suggested that fracking, an environmentally destructive practice used to extract fossil fuels, was taking place on his husband’s Wyoming ranch."

"Do you buy gas?" RuPaul said to Farrow regarding the controversy, "Before you point the finger, smell it first, b---h," later adding, "There’s no combination of words I can put together that would soothe the mob."