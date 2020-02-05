Marco Rubio: Media can't stand Trump because he refuses to play their 'hypocritical game'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on Wednesday that the media "can't stand" President Trump because he has always refused to play their “hypocritical game" and seek their approval, unlike past Republican politicians.

"[Trump] just doesn’t care about any of that stuff. And neither do Americans,” Rubio told “Fox & Friends.”

“What we are watching here, and I think people realize this, what’s happened for a long time around here are the rules: You are a Republican, you had to try to impress the media so they would kind of say nice things about you. If you became the Republican nominee, they would shred you – they would call you all types of horrible things.”

Rubio said that Mitt Romney and John McCain were “shredded” by the media, but were still expected to continue going to “the fancy parties” around Washington, D.C. and to “humor the media” in order to gain their approval.

"And then you elect a president who’s not from here and decides I’m not playing this hypocritical game. And they can’t stand it because they're supposed to be the gatekeepers that decide who gets to run for president and who doesn’t,” Rubio said.

NANCY PELOSI RIPS TRUMP'S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS, SPARKING HUGE REACTIONS

Trump went on the offensive against socialism and left-wing policies during a defiant third State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night -- drawing groans from Democrats in attendance and prompting a furious House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to rip up her copy of Trump's speech as soon as it concluded.

Asked about the moment by Fox News afterward, Pelosi said she had destroyed the speech “because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” She also said she was "trying to find one page with truth on it" but "couldn't."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rubio said Pelosi "embarrassed herself" with her actions, while the president touted the "great" things that have happened for America in the last three years.

He marveled at how Democrats refused to stand and applaud the killing of a top Iranian general who had directed attacks against American soldiers or for the low unemployment rate.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.