Ronna McDaniel: Trump 2020 campaign booming with women voters across the country

President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is picking up steam with women voters across the country, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Wednesday.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” McDaniel told host Sandra Smith: “Listen, women right now can’t vote, but they can vote with their pocketbook. Over 50 percent of the smaller donations coming to the Trump campaign are from women. That’s more than any other Democrat.

“So, we are seeing momentum with women across the country,” she emphatically stated.

On Tuesday, the campaign launched its initiative to court female voters in suburban Pennsylvania. The “Women for Trump” kickoff was led by the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

RNC RAKES IN A RECORD $20.8M FOR JUNE AMID SKY-HIGH Q2 NUMBERS

Lara Trump, who was joined by McDaniel, said at the event she likes to ask women: “Is your life better now than it was before Donald Trump got elected? Do you have a little more money in your bank account, did you get a break on your tax return this year?”

McDaniel added, “When the president goes to them in November of 2020 and he says, ‘Are you better off than you were four years ago?’ women are going to look at their lives and they’re going to say yes I am and they’re going to vote for him.”

The demographic has been reluctant to back the president and his approval rating among women is down. A recent WSJ/NBC poll showed that 59 percent of suburban women disapproved of the president, while 38 percent approved. According to exit polls, the president won 41 percent of the female vote in 2016. The president has long been criticized for vulgar rhetoric about women.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN, RNC ANNOUNCE $105M FUNDRAISING HAUL, BLOWING PAST DEM CANDIDATES

But, McDaniel said the president has delivered on his promises from the 2016 campaign trail. She mainly stressed positive economic metrics.

“Your unemployment for women is at a 60 year low. For Hispanics and African Americans, it’s at an all-time low,” she urged. “I mean, this is the thing that’s disconcerting about the media; they want to focus on the tweeting and the rhetoric. But, American voters across the country, they’re interested on the policy and how it’s affecting their lives.”

“And, Americans across this country aren’t interested in the beltway,” she said. “They recognize that their lives are better, their wages are up, jobs are coming back, their families are doing better, and that is because of President Trump.”

On Tuesday Lara Trump told the crowd, “You don’t have to agree with everything that Donald Trump tweets. You don’t have to agree with the way that he delivers every single message. But you sure as heck are going to like the fact that you have a bit of a better life now thanks to this president.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They know the Democrats have delivered a giant goose egg,” McDaniel said. “We’re raising record dollars. We’re in these states. But, I will tell you the enthusiasm is at an all-time high and we’re going to see it again in North Carolina when the president goes to his rally tonight.”