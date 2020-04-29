Ronna McDaniel: Media's refusal to ask Biden about sexual assault claim is 'truly hypocritical'

There is a stark contrast between the way the media is covering allegations of sexual assault against 2020 likely presidential candidate Joe Biden and those of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated Wednesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, McDaniel said she believes outlets should "at least ask the question."

"He has had six interviews on NBC. They haven't asked the question. It is a total contrast to how the Republicans are treated versus Joe Biden," McDaniel pointed out. "And, yes, he is running a scripted campaign from his basement, but it doesn't take away the seriousness of the allegations and actually how differently he is being treated versus how Brett Kavanaugh was treated."

"I think it is truly hypocritical," she remarked.

DEM VP SHORTLISTERS CONDEMNED KAVANAUGH: HERE'S THEIR RESPONSE TO BIDEN ACCUSATION

The Biden campaign has vehemently denied the allegations of former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Reade previously had accused Biden of inappropriate touching last year before her story resurfaced in an article in The Intercept on March 24. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, which is when she made the more serious allegation that Biden "penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying some things to me."

Now Lynda LaCasse, who was Reade's neighbor in the 1990s, says Reade told her about the alleged assault around the time it happened. LaCasse said that when they were neighbors in 1995 or 1996, Reade told her “about the senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt.”

“She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do,” LaCasse told Business Insider.

"What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen," Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield asserted.

In a statement, Reade told Fox News that, “ ... It’s shocking that this much time has passed and that he is an actual nominee for president and they’re not asking the questions ... If this were Donald Trump, would they treat it the same way? If this were Brett Kavanaugh did they treat it the same way? In other words, it’s politics and political agenda playing a role in objective reporting and asking the question.”

On Sunday, two female potential running mates for Biden – former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. – appeared on three national political shows, but were not asked about the explosive allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"I mean, you can pull up the clips of Democrats during Brett [Kavanaugh's] hearings. They ran with a 'guilty-before-being-proven-innocent strategy' and it's not what our country is for," McDaniel told Henry.

"I am for due process. I believe in that strongly. But, at least this should be heard and vetted and Joe Biden should have to answer for it," she added.

"And, it is really wrong to see what happened to Brett Kavanaugh versus the Democrats' radio silence on Joe Biden," McDaniel concluded.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.