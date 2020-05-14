RNC chief McDaniel blasts DNC spokesperson over PPE hoarding claim: 'The Pelosi school of fear-mongering'

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Thursday that Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa had gone to the "Nancy Pelosi school of fearmongering" after Hinojosa claimed the RNC was misusing "federal resources" in order to prepare for this summer's Republican National Convention.

Hinojosa alleged on the same program Wednesday that Republican "political operatives" -- specifically McDaniel -- were "taking away PPE" [personal protective equipment] from "nurses and doctors" in preparation for the August convention in Charlotte.

"I think the DNC spokesperson has gone to the Nancy Pelosi school of fearmongering. Of course, that's not the case, it's called planning ahead," McDaniel responded.

"We're making sure that if we have an in-person convention, just like the Democrats are saying they are going to have an in-person convention, we can protect our conventiongoers."

McDaniel reiterated that the Republicans are responsibly planning ahead while mixing in a verbal jab at the Democratic Party's snafu in reporting the results of January's Iowa caucuses."Planning ahead is ... how you don't mess up the Iowa caucus and not be able to find out who the winner is," she said.

"This is how you make sure you're not having to lay off your convention staff, which the DNC is having to do right now."

McDaniel then joked that the DNC don't truly want to hold a convention, preferring instead to keep former Vice President Joe Biden in his Delaware "bunker" instead of actively campaigning.

"They don't want him out in the open for the voters to actually make a decision based on their candidate," McDaniel claimed.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-27. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to take place a week earlier after being rescheduled from July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.