New York lawmaker Ron Kim 'stopped watching TV for six months' after seeing Cuomo brothers 'cracking jokes'

Democrat New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim said Tuesday that he felt "gaslit" watching CNN anchor Chris Cuomo conduct playful on-air interviews with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the death toll surged in New York's senior care facilities.

"I was on the ground, yelling with my constituents who couldn't see their loved ones, who knew that COVID was transmitting, and they were literally seeing their loved ones die of agony and pain alone with no funeral," Kim told "Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla on Fox News Radio.

"I turned the TV on and I see his brother [Chris Cuomo] and Andrew cracking jokes. I stopped watching TV for six months," Kim recalled. "I couldn't take it because I felt gaslit at times, and I was like, 'Am I living in another reality? What is going on?'"

Kim, who represents part of Queens, is one of several Democrats who have criticized Cuomo’s order requiring nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients released from hospitals. The directive was enacted on March 25 of last year and rescinded that May.

His comments come a day after Chris Cuomo told "Cuomo Prime Time" viewers that he would not cover the growing sexual harassment scandal surrounding the New York governor.

The younger Cuomo faces intense backlash for repeatedly offering Andrew a platform on his CNN show to appeal to viewers by conducting softball on-air conversations, largely ignoring the 15,000 seniors who died in New York nursing homes.

"I literally felt so demoralized and my constituents, I had a re-election, they kept telling me, 'Don't attack the governor. He is polling in 80%, 90%. You're going to lose your reelection if you attack the governor,'" Kim said.

"I didn't care because people were dying. People needed justice, people needed truth. And it wasn't just me. There were plenty of other courageous, brave public servants who were speaking at the same time. But how do you compete when you have a brother on CNN giving you cover every single night on national TV?"