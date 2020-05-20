Johnson says Dem 'hissy fit' over subpoena of Burisma-linked firm has him 'somewhat suspicious'

Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told “Outnumbered Overtime” Wednesday that the “high level” of Democrats' objections to a subpoena for Blue Star Strategies — a company connected to Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings – has left him “somewhat suspicious.”

“I think they protest a little bit too much," said Johnson, who added that “apparently we’re hitting a nerve here.”

“Maybe we’re getting close to finding some important information,” Johnson went on.

The committee voted along party lines earlier Wednesday to subpoena Blue Star Strategies as part of its investigation into the role of Hunter Biden, the son of presumptive 2020 Democraic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on the board of the firm.

Johnson announced earlier this year that he planned to subpoena Blue Star for records in order to review a potential conflict of interest given Biden's role on the board of Burisma, as well as whether individuals at the firm improperly used their relationship with Hunter Biden to “influence” U.S. government agencies.

The head of Blue Star Strategies penned a letter to Johnson and committee Republicans highlighting their past cooperation with the panel's requests, and questioning why they would subpoena further documents.

HUNTER BIDEN SCANDALS EXPLAINED: UKRAINE, CHINA, DRUG HISTORY AND MORE

"There are literally matters of life and death waiting for our committee’s attention, but instead this committee is doing the president’s personal bidding,” Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said during a committee meeting on Wednesday.

“Members of this committee, I urge you to vote against this political sideshow so that we can focus our attention on the pandemic that is threatening the lives and livelihood of the American people.”

“We’re just trying to get to the truth,” Johnson told host Harris Faulkner Wednesday, before adding that “the vast majority of our committee work is focused on the COVID-19 crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson went on to say that the subpoena was “actually requested on a bipartisan basis."

"Then when it comes down to subpoenaing Blue Star, all of a sudden they object and they kind of throw a little bit of a hissy fit there," he said. “But, trust me … I didn’t want to make this a big deal,” he continued. “I just want to get the information, I just want to get those records.

“We’ll get those records now and we’ll see if we find something,” Johnson said.