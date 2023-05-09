Ron Johnson calls out 'corrupt' media for ignoring Hunter Biden sex trafficking allegations

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday that the "corrupt" media has largely ignored alleged corruption by the Biden family. He also called out President Joe Biden for defending Hunter Biden's "morally reprehensible and wrong" behavior.

REPUBLICANS TO RELEASE MEMO ON BIDEN FAMILY BUSINESS DEALINGS: 'JUDGMENT DAY' FOR THE WHITE HOUSE

RON JOHNSON: First of all, Senator Grassley and I, in our September 2020 report, laid out as much evidence as anybody would need to lay out that the Biden family is corrupt, that President Biden would be highly compromised. But again, the corrupt media ignored it, they censored it, and we elected President Biden. So here we are. One thing that we don’t talk enough about, I know President Biden is just so proud of his son, but we have the evidence that Hunter Biden paid tens of thousands of dollars for prostitutes that were sex-trafficked through an international sex trafficking ring. Yes. Ick. And President Biden, during about a four or five-month period, offered to pay for about $100,000 of Hunter Biden’s bills when he was spending tens of thousands dollars on these women who are sex-trafficked. Now, that is, at a minimum, morally reprehensible and wrong. And the president is defending that. And the media isn’t even looking into it.

GOP REPORT CLAIMS HUNTER BIDEN PAID WOMEN LINKED TO ‘PROSTITUTION OR HUMAN TRAFFICKING RING’

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer , R-Ky., warned Wednesday will be "judgment day" for the White House as he prepares to unveil additional information surrounding the Biden family's overseas business dealings.

Comer detailed why he believes it will be a "bad day" for the Biden administration during "Fox & Friends First," as House Republicans are expected to make a major announcement on their investigation.

"Tomorrow is going to be a bad day for the White House, and it's going to be interesting to see what Joe Biden has to say," Comer told co-hosts Todd Piro and Ashley Strohmier Tuesday. "He lied about the laptop . He lied about his knowledge of his family's shady business dealings. He lied about his involvement in his family's shady business dealings."