Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Rogan mocks 'my favorite podcaster' Gavin Newsom as Democrats attempt to recapture podcasting

'Your podcast is gonna make people even more inclined to not vote for you,' Rogan said as he mocked Democrats for trying to start their own podcasts

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Joe Rogan says Kamala Harris' team was 'scared' of appearing on his show Video

Joe Rogan says Kamala Harris' team was 'scared' of appearing on his show

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discusses the celebrity outrage over President Donald Trump's overhaul of the Kennedy Center and Joe Rogan's latest comments on the failed attempt to schedule an interview with Kamala Harris.

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing he is the Democratic Party’s misguided attempt at creating an equivalent to his show. 

Some have referred to the 2024 election as the "podcast election," arguing that Rogan and others like him turned the tide for President Donald Trump by having him on their shows and saying the left needs their own equivalent to reach young male voters.

"He’s my favorite podcaster," Rogan joked to fitness guru Jillian Michaels as they spoke about Newsom's "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast. Rogan initially thought Newsom had canceled his "horrible" podcast, arguing that, "Everybody was mocking him."

trump-rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan's interview with President Trump was seen as one of the most critical points of the 2024 election. (Getty Images)

GAVIN NEWSOM IS THE ONE ‘WREAKING CHAOS ON CALIFORNIA’

"He had this idea of reaching across the aisle, so he’d reach across the aisle and he gets guys like Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon on and they eat his lunch," Rogan said, suggesting the Democratic Party likely responded, "What the f--- are you doing? You're making us look horrible."

Rogan corrected himself upon seeing Newsom has uploaded more episodes, but suggested they are strategically with liberal or anti-Trump guests.

"Oh, Rahm Emanuel. Okay now he’s with his own side. Scott Galloway, pretty much his own side. Anthony Scaramucci. He hates Trump, that’s a good move. Ezra Klein, okay, that makes sense," the host said.

"So it’s not that it’s gone away," Rogan said as he reworked his assessment. "It’s just that it’s so horrible, nobody’s watching it, and nobody’s even talking about it anymore?"

Photos arranged of Joe Rogan and Gavin Newsom

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom's podcast as a feeble attempt to imitate his show.  (Rogan photo from The Joe Rogan Experience | Newsom photo from "This is Gavin Newsom")

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The host suggested Newsom’s podcast was the textbook example of the Democratic Party’s scramble to create their equivalent of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"It was so funny because that was the response after the election," Rogan noted. "They said, ‘Well, podcasts influenced the election, so we’ll start our own podcast.’ Your podcast is gonna make people even more inclined to not vote for you."

Michaels recalled Democrats lamenting they need their own equivalent of Rogan, but marveled at how they "had Joe Rogan" in the past. "Joe was on your side." She then recalled how the American left has purged people from its ranks over the last few years. 

"That’s because it’s a cult," Rogan said, arguing there is a massive distinction between those who simply want a social safety net for society versus those who demand to "let perverts into the women’s room."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a parent with a sign

California, particularly under Gov. Gavin Newsom's leadership has been seen as one of the United States' most far-left bastions, particularly when it comes to transgender ideology. (AP; Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.