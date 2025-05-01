Rogan mocks 'my favorite podcaster' Gavin Newsom as Democrats attempt to recapture podcasting

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing he is the Democratic Party’s misguided attempt at creating an equivalent to his show.

Some have referred to the 2024 election as the "podcast election," arguing that Rogan and others like him turned the tide for President Donald Trump by having him on their shows and saying the left needs their own equivalent to reach young male voters.

"He’s my favorite podcaster," Rogan joked to fitness guru Jillian Michaels as they spoke about Newsom's "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast. Rogan initially thought Newsom had canceled his "horrible" podcast, arguing that, "Everybody was mocking him."

"He had this idea of reaching across the aisle, so he’d reach across the aisle and he gets guys like Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon on and they eat his lunch," Rogan said, suggesting the Democratic Party likely responded, "What the f--- are you doing? You're making us look horrible."

Rogan corrected himself upon seeing Newsom has uploaded more episodes, but suggested they are strategically with liberal or anti-Trump guests.

"Oh, Rahm Emanuel. Okay now he’s with his own side. Scott Galloway, pretty much his own side. Anthony Scaramucci. He hates Trump, that’s a good move. Ezra Klein, okay, that makes sense," the host said.

"So it’s not that it’s gone away," Rogan said as he reworked his assessment. "It’s just that it’s so horrible, nobody’s watching it, and nobody’s even talking about it anymore?"

The host suggested Newsom’s podcast was the textbook example of the Democratic Party’s scramble to create their equivalent of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"It was so funny because that was the response after the election," Rogan noted. "They said, ‘Well, podcasts influenced the election, so we’ll start our own podcast.’ Your podcast is gonna make people even more inclined to not vote for you."

Michaels recalled Democrats lamenting they need their own equivalent of Rogan, but marveled at how they "had Joe Rogan" in the past. "Joe was on your side." She then recalled how the American left has purged people from its ranks over the last few years.

"That’s because it’s a cult," Rogan said, arguing there is a massive distinction between those who simply want a social safety net for society versus those who demand to "let perverts into the women’s room."