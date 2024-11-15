Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Rogan jokes Biden voted for Trump: He's 'never been happier in his life' that Harris lost

'I guarantee you that mother------ was happy,' Rogan said, 'He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘Welcome back’ to him'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Biden appears joyful during meeting with Trump at White House Video

Biden appears joyful during meeting with Trump at White House

Targeted Victory VP Matt Gorman and CKR Solutions Principal Philippe Reines discuss President Biden's joyful appearance during his meeting with President-elect Trump and Joe Rogan's explanation as to why Kamala Harris refused to join his podcast.

Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested this week that President Biden wanted President-elect Trump to win after his party pushed him to drop out of the race in July.

Biden's smiling face during his meeting with Trump at the White House on Wednesday sparked some speculation that the incumbent was happy to hand over the reins to Trump rather than his replacement on the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Do you know what one of my f---ing favorite things of this whole election cycle has been? Yesterday when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House," Rogan said. "Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f---ing guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f---ing life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy."

Rogan laughs as he views a photo of Biden smiling with Trump

Podcaster Joe Rogan laughed as he saw a photo of President Biden smiling next to President-elect Trump. (The Joe Rogan Experience)

JILL BIDEN'S APPARENT COLD SHOULDER FOR KAMALA HARRIS IGNITES SOCIAL MEDIA

He then compared the reception to how then-President Obama greeted Trump after his first victory in 2016, arguing that Obama looked exasperated at the time. 

When a photo of Biden beaming next to Trump was shown, Rogan immediately began laughing, "Look at, look at Biden! Look at his f---ing smile, dude! Look at his f---ing smile, man. That’s like when your kid gets married."

Rogan went on to say that Biden felt joy at Harris being soundly defeated, recalling when the president placed a Trump hat on his head while out campaigning. 

"I guarantee you, I guarantee you that mother----er was happy. He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘Welcome back’ to him," he joked.

Biden and Trump chat

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

JEAN-PIERRE IRRITATED BY QUESTION ON POSSIBLE 'WEIRDNESS' BETWEEN HARRIS AND BIDEN: 'I DON'T EVEN UNDERSTAND'

"I thought it was ‘Hitler,’" the podcast host said, recalling past rhetoric from Biden condemning Trump. "I thought he was ‘dangerous!’"

"It’s so nuts, man. It’s so nuts," Rogan later added. "All the different things that happened during this election are wilder than anything you’ve ever seen in a f---ing movie."

Trump calls Biden 'very gracious' after both presidents met at White House Video

Biden previously argued that Trump was "a threat to democracy" and in the final weeks of the campaign said "our democracy is at stake" if he wins. 

Since the election, however, Biden has been far more conciliatory, with some pointing out the stark difference in rhetoic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.