Rogan jokes Biden voted for Trump: He's 'never been happier in his life' that Harris lost

Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested this week that President Biden wanted President-elect Trump to win after his party pushed him to drop out of the race in July.

Biden's smiling face during his meeting with Trump at the White House on Wednesday sparked some speculation that the incumbent was happy to hand over the reins to Trump rather than his replacement on the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Do you know what one of my f---ing favorite things of this whole election cycle has been? Yesterday when Biden and Trump sat down in the White House," Rogan said. "Biden voted for Trump. I guarantee it. I f---ing guarantee it. I never saw that dude so happy in his f---ing life. He lost. His party lost. He was happy."

He then compared the reception to how then-President Obama greeted Trump after his first victory in 2016, arguing that Obama looked exasperated at the time.

When a photo of Biden beaming next to Trump was shown, Rogan immediately began laughing, "Look at, look at Biden! Look at his f---ing smile, dude! Look at his f---ing smile, man. That’s like when your kid gets married."

Rogan went on to say that Biden felt joy at Harris being soundly defeated, recalling when the president placed a Trump hat on his head while out campaigning.

"I guarantee you, I guarantee you that mother----er was happy. He had a giant smile on his face. He said, ‘Welcome back’ to him," he joked.

"I thought it was ‘Hitler,’" the podcast host said, recalling past rhetoric from Biden condemning Trump. "I thought he was ‘dangerous!’"

"It’s so nuts, man. It’s so nuts," Rogan later added. "All the different things that happened during this election are wilder than anything you’ve ever seen in a f---ing movie."

Biden previously argued that Trump was "a threat to democracy" and in the final weeks of the campaign said "our democracy is at stake" if he wins.

Since the election, however, Biden has been far more conciliatory, with some pointing out the stark difference in rhetoic.

