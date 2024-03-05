Joe Rogan argues there's no consideration for how trans ideology can 'f--- up biological women' in society

Podcaster Joe Rogan marveled at how trans ideology has influenced American public discourse to the point that biological men can infiltrate women’s locker rooms and prisons with little resistance.

The Joe Rogan Experience host asked how "something that used to be considered a mental illness just 10 years ago" now confers unquestionable authority on people, noting high profile transgender authorities in the United States government. "If you found out someone was suicidal, would you want them in charge of the nukes?" Rogan asked, noting the high rate of suicide among people who identify as transgender.

"Listen, I have full sympathy for someone who has gender dysphoria. I've met many people that I truly believe they have somewhere in there they are a woman, and they got stuck in a man's body, and I think that's real, and I think that's always happened," Rogan said, but expressed how he draws a line at the point where society makes them "more powerful than just being a normal person, more preferable than just being a normal person, subject to less scrutiny than being a normal person."

"I'm not saying you should discriminate against trans people, I think you should just let everybody be whoever the f--- they are, but don't tell me that I'm supposed to ignore all the other things that could be at play," Rogan said, offering examples like, "Say, if you are a biological male inmate, and you decide that you're a woman, and you want to transition to women's prisons, which in California 47 men have done, don't tell me that just because you're trans, like, I'm supposed to abandon that, like I'm supposed to ignore that sex offenders could just walk into a women's locker room with an erection and everyone's supposed to ignore that."

The talk show host argued that this course of action actually prevents "the acceptance of trans people," because sexual perverts are "taking advantage of this f-----g massive loophole that [society] left in here, and [society is] victimizing female professional athletes, female college athletes, [society is] jeopardizing scholarships for those athletes, [society is] doing a lot of things that f--- up biological women and there's no consideration for that at all."

Manhattan Institute senior fellow Chris Rufo argued that the scenario of a large biological male joining a sorority is "at the minimum a big bright red flag that is waving in your face, but the question is an institutional question. Who are the fathers of these young girls, the deans of the universities, the university presidents?"

Rufo went on to argue that it's one thing to try to "accommodate" and figure out an "alternate arrangement" for a person who is genuinely experiencing dysphoria, but, especially in the cases where young women are uncomfortable, "it's a failure on our social institutions that we haven't developed any kind of method for solving this problem."

Rogan argued that this conundrum "shows our oppression hierarchy" in that "we have always protected women from sexual predators, unless that sexual predator identifies as a group that has a social hierarchy above biological women, which is a trans woman, and that's where we're at."

"And it just shows that this is cult thinking, we're in a cult, this is a doctrine that could have been created in the top of a mountain by a wizard. It's nonsense, it's f-----g nonsense, and somehow or another, it is the norm in a lot of universities and it's f-----g crazy, and these women that have to deal with this s---, it’s f-----g nuts that people aren't insanely outraged and that it's not stopped immediately."

"People are scared," Rufo responded. "That's the common denominator to all of these things."

