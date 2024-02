Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Joe Rogan lamented on his podcast this week about the current state of America and civilization, arguing the only bigger clue of its decline than police officers dancing in a crime-laden city would be aliens landing in Washington, D.C.

The New York City Police Department is facing criticism after its dance team performed on a local TV station, with critics concerned that officers are more focused on their dance moves than combating crime.

Talk show host and author Dr. Phil told Rogan, "I keep thinking ‘This is about as crazy as it can get,’ and then I get up and--"

"And you see the NYPD dance team," Rogan interjected, proceeding to show footage of their viral performance that was widely mocked online. "The NYPD in the middle of the craziest migrant crisis that anybody has ever experienced" and in a city where people can "violently attack police officers, and are released with no bail, like that, right back out on the street."

Rogan went on to say, "Remember when you were a kid, and you thought about the fall of the Roman Empire, and you were like, ‘Did they see it coming?’"

"You think this is a clue?" Dr. Phil asked. "Is that what you’re thinking?"

Rogan laughed and replied, "A bigger clue would be an alien landing on the White House lawn, that’s the only thing bigger, this is insanity."

Dr. Phil offered a different take, suggesting, "You know what? I’ll tell you. Anything that lifts morale with law enforcement right now, you’ve got to give them that," later adding, "They’ve got the lowest morale ever, and I don’t blame them."

"I don’t blame them either," Rogan agreed. "This is not the solution, but they should be massively funded, not defunded," arguing they should be trained like Navy SEALs.

Founded in 2022, the NYPD dance team was intended to serve as a place for officers to unwind after their shifts. The dancers practice two to three times a week, performing at city schools, galas and other events, according to Fox 5 New York.

The dance team is one of almost 50 that fall under the NYPD sports unit, which includes boxing, paintball, hockey, rugby and baseball.

However, this latest performance has many critics concerned about safety as crime continues to spread at an all-time high across the city.

"I back the blue, but I can't support this. I guarantee criminals are laughing. Do you think criminals are going to have any respect for you? How do you expect to gain the respect of your colleagues and your community when you're doing this?" Fox News contributor and former FBI agent Nicole Parker said.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.