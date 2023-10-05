Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Rod Blagojevich calls out Biden, Democrat leaders for creating migrant crisis: 'Whose side are you on?'

Former Illinois gov slams Democrats for their rhetoric on welcoming asylum seekers

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich joined a growing group of Democrats criticizing President Biden's border policies as the migrant crisis continues to burden major U.S. cities, including Chicago. 

"It's a humanitarian crisis, it's a national security crisis caused by Biden's President Biden's open borders policies, caused by the rhetoric of Democratic governors like our Governor Pritzker – who used to work for me, by the way, when I was a Democratic governor –  where they talk about sanctuary cities," Blagojevich told "America's Newsroom" Thursday.

"Our governor and our mayor are crying for help and changing their tune."

MIGRANT NUMBERS HIT HIGHEST EVER RECORDED IN ONE MONTH: SOURCES

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 19: Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) meeting at the Hilton Midtown on September 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage) (John Nacion/WireImage)

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker sent a letter to the president on Monday with a list of demands outlining how the federal government's response to the border crisis is inadequate. Pritzker blamed Biden for creating an "untenable situation" in his state, complaining that more than 15,000 migrants have been shipped "like cargo" to Illinois from border states "in a dehumanizing attempt to score political points." 

While Illinois Democrats welcome migrants — Chicago is a sanctuary city — Pritzker wrote that the number of migrant arrivals is "overwhelming our ability to provide aid to the refugee population." 

"Unfortunately, the welcome and aid Illinois has been providing to these asylum seekers has not been matched with support by the federal government. Most critically, the government's lack of intervention and coordination at the border has created an untenable situation for Illinois," the letter states.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ACCUSED OF HYPOCRISY FOR PROPOSING BORDER WALL AMID MIGRANT CRISIS

Blagojevich warned the influx of migrants to the Windy City has taken up critical financial resources needed to address crime and education.

"$300 to $400 million has been spent already in Chicago and in Illinois. That's money that could have been used for more police officers in a city that's facing violent crime. That's money that could be put into schools, so the classrooms can be smaller and kids can learn better," he said.

A bus drops off migrants in Chicago

A group of migrants exits a bus near a Greyhound station after being transported from Texas Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Chicago. Over 15,000 migrants have been transported to Chicago since last year. Around 14 buses after arrived in the city in last 24 hours. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Tensions flared Tuesday as fed up Chicago residents gathered to voice outrage over the arrival of more migrants.

"We come in a community of Black people where we already get the low scraps, and then you want to take the little scraps, the resources that we have, and put us at the bottom of the barrel? That's not fair," one resident said.

"Turn the buses around!," another resident shouted.

Pritzker's letter comes after New York Democrats including Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have called on the Biden administration to increase federal assistance on the migrant crisis amid a historic wave of illegal immigration.

Chicago residents speak out on 'overwhelming' migrant crisis Video

Blagojevich said the crisis has pitted Democrat constituencies against each other and created a "very real possibility" of a split in the Democratic coalition.

"Democrat leaders have created a crisis in cities like Chicago and New York because they didn't expect that their rhetoric was going to actually be acted on. They just figured, let the governors of Texas and Arizona and New Mexico deal with this problem. Now that it's at their doorstep they've changed their position." 

"It's question again of priorities," he said. "Whose side are you on?"

FOX News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

