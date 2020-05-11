RNC chief slams ABC News' Martha Raddatz over media's ‘appalling hypocrisy’ covering Tara Reade’s Biden claims

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel scolded ABC News host Martha Raddatz on Sunday over the “appalling” hypocrisy of the media’s handling of Tara Reade’s sexual assault claims levied against presumptive 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” McDaniel noted mainstream reporters only recently started challenging the former vice president after weeks of downplaying or skipping Reade’s claims.

“We here at ABC have not ignored and many in the media have not ignored it,” Raddatz said before trying to pivot to whether or not recent comments by President Trump has defended Biden by urging his likely opponent to fight the charges.

McDaniel wasn’t ready to move on and compared the coverage to how the mainstream media treated claims against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Biden finally addressed the allegations on May 1 after not being asked during multiple public appearances since the accusation was levied on March 25.

“It has been appalling the hypocrisy, as to how Brett Kavanagh was treated versus Joe Biden. Brett Kavanaugh, every accuser was put on TV, it was wall-to-wall coverage. They went into his high school yearbook. They said he needed an FBI investigation. Michael Avenatti was on TV accusing him of gang rape, from an accuser who never even met Brett Kavanaugh,” McDaniel said.

“And then you go to Joe Biden, five weeks of silence, 19 interviews without a single question,” McDaniel continued. “He won’t let people go in his records at the University of Delaware, they’re calling on the DNC to do the investigation. It went from ‘me too, me too, me too’ to ‘move on, move on, move on’ in a nanosecond, because he’s a Democrat.”

McDaniel said the media is just as guilty as Democrats for the “appalling” hypocrisy.

“Any outlet that conducted those 19 interviews and didn’t ask a single question should be disqualified from conducting any part of a presidential debate,” McDaniel said.

Biden --who has denied all wrongdoing -- made the following public appearances in between Reade’s claims becoming public to his first on-air denial, which came on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" when he was finally questioned by co-host Mika Brzezinski:

March 26: Jimmy Kimmel’s “Quarantine Minilogue”

March 27: CNN Town Hall

March 29: Interview on NBC's “Meet the Press”

March 30: Interview on MSNBC with Yasmine Vossoughian

March 31: Interview on CNN with Brooke Baldwin

March 31: Interview on MSNBC with Brian Williams

April 5: Interview on ABC’s “This Week”

April 7: Interview with NBC’s “Today” co-host Craig Melvin

April 11: Interview on MSNBC with Nicolle Wallace

April 16: Interview on MSNBC's “Morning Joe”

April 16: Interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper

April 21: CBS’s “Late Late Show with James Cordon”

April 27: Interview with CBS’ Miami affiliate

April 28: Virtual town hall with Hillary Clinton

April 30: Instagram conversation with soccer star Megan Rapinoe

Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote, “McDaniel leveled the media by calling out their hypocrisy in blacking out the rape accusation against Joe Biden, while they had tried to eviscerate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”