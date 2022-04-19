RNC chairwoman: Withdrawing from Commission on Presidential Debates removes the 'middle man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Monday that the Republican National Committee's decision to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, a tradition for over 30 years in the elections for America's highest office, was in response to a long stint of bias.

"They didn't want to work with the Republican Party," she said. "So we just said to them, We don't need you. We can negotiate on our own. We're removing the middle man and … the bias, and we're going to put it in the hands of … Republican voters [to] make sure that our nominee is given a fair platform."

"I cannot express enough how much I appreciate the gutsiness," Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee also said on "The Ingraham Angle."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

WAPO COLUMNIST CALLS RNC WITHDRAWING FROM COMMISSION ON PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES A 'BLOW AGAINST DEMOCRACY'

Huckabee suggested a series of reforms for the presidential debates, including using a timer rather than a moderator.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every one of these debates have basically been asking Republican candidates for president to help load the gun that was pointed at their own heads, and it's insane," he told host Laura Ingraham.

"I'm glad that it's going to stop. There are a lot of things that we can do to improve this process. The first one is who needs a moderator? You only need a clock keeper. Give everybody exactly the same amount of time."