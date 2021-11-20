Expand / Collapse search
Rittenhouse's acquittal confirms left's anti-Americanism: Ingraham

The Rittenhouse verdict proves to the left that America is 'a horrible, awful racist place where life is fundamentally unfair' Ingraham said

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal "only proves what [the left] thought about America all along: that it's a horrible, awful racist place where life is fundamentally unfair," Laura Ingraham said in her opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle" Friday night.

"[I]gnore the brainwashed zombies in the streets tonight," she began, later saying that "[t]hese are bitter, angry people who hate America and who are constantly looking for confirmation of their anti-American views."

RITTENHOUSE VERDICT: POLICE DEPARTMENTS BRACING FOR POSSIBLE VIOLENCE AFTER ACQUITTAL

The Fox News host called liberals' defamation of Rittenhouse "poisonous lies."

"They're untrue, and they're words that demoralize young people and encourage millions of people to simply give up on America," she continued. "After all, why work hard to play by the rules to get ahead in a disgusting, racist nation? Who would do that?"

President Biden released a statement Friday saying he agrees with those "feeling angry and concerned" with the verdict, but such dissenters "must acknowledge that the jury has spoken." Ingraham deemed his statement "corrosive and counterproductive."

    KENOSHA, WI - NOVEMBER 19:  A sign calling for peace in Kenosha is seen following a non-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: People march across the Brooklyn Bridge against the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faced homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.  (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

    KENOSHA, WI - NOVEMBER 19:  Erick Jordan holds a long rifle while providing a security for a protest following the non-guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle.  (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

    Demonstrators protest against the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict at the Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 19, 2021.  (REUTERS/David Dee Delgado)

"The fact is, Democrats gave their tacit approval to all the damage that was inflicted on American cities after George Floyd," she said. "They made excuses for criminality, and they celebrated the passion of young people in the streets."

The host speculated that White House chief of staff Ron Klain and other Democrats may be trafficking in racial discontent to improve Democrats' electoral chances in the 2022 midterms. She noted that Biden won Wisconsin, but Americans are now "supposed to believe" that the state and its justice system are racist.

"In the end, facts do matter whether we're talking about the economy, gas prices or a trial of a then 17-year-old who acts in self-defense against an angry mob," she concluded.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.