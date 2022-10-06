Expand / Collapse search
Rising gas prices fuel small business concerns as Biden admin asks for Venezuela's help: 'Very frustrating'

By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Small business owners Jason Brown and Joe Sobol on the effects high fuel costs are having on their industries.

Two small business owners said Thursday they remain concerned about high gas prices, arguing the Biden administration's push for more Venezuelan oil is hurting their wallets.

"It's very frustrating as an American citizen," 1918 Catering co-founder and CEO Jason Brown said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday.

"It's another example of how the rich get richer. We see now how they're actually working together in conjunction with now releasing the barrels and with the prices going up."

Participants at the opening session of the 15th International Energy Forum in Algiers on September 27, 2016 (Photo credit RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Participants at the opening session of the 15th International Energy Forum in Algiers on September 27, 2016 (Photo credit RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images) ( RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Brown told host Todd Piro that reduced domestic oil production has hurt his wallet and forced him to look for ways to overcome the challenge, even looking to electric vehicles to bypass fuel costs long-term.

Big Easy Construction owner Joe Sobol slammed Biden's energy policies during the segment, citing his history of attacking the fossil fuel industry since day one.

"As we saw on day one, the first thing [Biden] did was attack the oil industry, canceling the Keystone Pipeline…" he said.

"We were self-sufficient not just two years ago. Prices were at $2 [per gallon] or less. Every time it goes up, my vehicles on the street, that's $150 per week in gas," he added.

Sobol said the additional costs brought on by higher fuel prices – now at a national average of near $4 per gallon – are passed on to the customer, noting that he must keep up with the increases to avoid going out of business. 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.