Rising 2024 GOP star won't accept potential running mate offer: 'Not interested'

Ahead of the first Republican debate, candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is quickly catching up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' second place spot, with many suggesting he could be a strong running mate if he does not receive the party nomination. On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, however, Ramaswamy clearly stated that he was "not interested" in a vice president position.

REPUBLICAN HIT DESANTIS BACK, SUGGESTS HE'S A ‘SUPER PAC PUPPET’ AFTER LEAKED MEMO HINTS GOV'S DEBATE ATTACKS

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: The fact is many of these people didn't know who I was six months ago. And we're still sitting before the first debate. Donald Trump and I think share something in common in that neither of us does well in a number two position. I'm built to actually lead the organizations that I've built. And I think that when I'm looking at the federal government, my greatest contribution, and one of my goals being to reunite this country, I'm going to be in the best position to get that done if I'm doing it from the top job. That's where my focus is. I've been very clear. I'm not interested in a different position in the government. Frankly, I'd drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number two or a number three in the federal government. That's not about ego.

NEIL CAVUTO: Are you saying that you would turn it down if offered you?

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I am. And the reason why is that if this were about my quest for personal power, sure, that makes sense. But that's not what this is about. This is about reviving our missing national identity, reaching the next generation of Americans who are badly disaffected from politics. A crisis of national pride. It is my job to make sure that my two sons and their generation are once again proud to be citizens of this nation. I think we're already doing that in this campaign, bringing young people along in droves. I'm going to be best positioned to do that as the next president. And for me in November 2024, it's not even the destination. That is the start line. The real destination is January 2033. My older son won't even be in high school then. What do I want to tell the people of this country we accomplished? Above all, it's that the next generation is once again proud to be American, unapologetically so, reviving the dream of the American Revolution. And I'm only going to be able to do that if I'm the next president. Leading a revolution like Reagan did in 1980, that's what I'm aiming to lead in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is still the top candidate among Republican voters despite facing four indictments. However, among the GOP candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy has seen a jump in support, closing in on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a recent Fox News poll, Ramaswamy more than doubled in support among voters, growing from 5% in June to 11%. DeSantis, who did see a significant drop in support, still maintains the second place spot with 16% of voters' support.

Ahead of the first Republican debate on August 23, Ramaswamy has been making steady ground among voters.

While campaigning at the Iowa State Fair last week, Ramaswamy also went viral following an exchange he had with a self-described "pansexual" activist who confronted him on LGBTQ issues.

Video of the exchange circulated social media and the posts sharing their interaction collectively received over 13 million views.

As his support grows, many have expressed support for Ramaswamy receiving the running mate spot if he did not receive the party nomination.

Ramaswamy affirmed he would not accept a vice president offer, arguing he is "built" to lead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.