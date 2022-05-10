Sen. Rick Scott fires back at Biden's economic criticism: 'He took no responsibility and he has no plan'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., fired back after President Biden dismissed his economic plan as an "ultra-MAGA agenda," saying the president has "no plan" to combat the soaring inflation crisis.

Biden took the opportunity to knock Scott’s proposal during his Tuesday speech on the administration’s efforts to lower costs for American families and curb inflation.

"Their plan is actually going to make working families poorer," Biden claimed. "They’ve got it backwards in my view."

Scott responded to Biden’s comments on "Outnumbered."

"He was supposed to talk about inflation, right? And he took no responsibility," Scott told host Harris Faulkner.

He noted the number of ongoing economic issues and slammed the president for criticizing the Republican plan while not offering any solutions of his own.

"We have 8.5% inflation. We’ve got the highest gas prices ever. We’ve got low labor participation. We’ve got a GDP that’s declining. We’ve got mortgage rates skyrocketing, and we’ve got a stock market going down," Scott said.

He then contrasted Biden’s "confusing" remarks with his own record as governor of Florida – adding 1.7 million jobs and cutting taxes and fees.

Scott noted that he is still accepting ideas and making changes to his economic plan but emphasized the need to increase the labor participation rate.

"We’ve got to get people back to work," the senator said. "If you’re able-bodied, we ought to all be back in here building the best economy ever again."

Scott criticized Democrats’ "safety net" programs, saying they don’t work. He also noted the need to fix programs like Medicare and Social Security.

"Biden just signed a bill that’s going to make Medicare in a worse position," he said. "I want to make sure we keep it."

Scott warned that Biden’s economic policies will bring national debt to $45 trillion in the next 10 years.

"There are some simple things to do to fix inflation," Scott said. "He’s doing none of them."