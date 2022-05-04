Expand / Collapse search
Rick Scott hits back at Biden for 'complete lie' about his 'Rescue America' plan

Biden claims Sen. Scott's tax plan would raise taxes for Americans

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Sen. Scott responds to Biden's claims 'Rescue America' plan would raise taxes: 'Complete lie' Video

Sen. Scott responds to Biden's claims 'Rescue America' plan would raise taxes: 'Complete lie'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined 'America's Newsroom' to react to the president calling him out over his proposed tax plan and the Supreme Court leak.

Sen. Rick Scott ripped President Biden Wednesday immediately after criticism aimed at his "Rescue America," plan as critics warn of the negative impacts of rampant inflation and massive government spending on the economy

Scott, R-Fla., accused the president of lying on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden argued Scott's proposed economic plan would increase taxes. 

"There's a complete difference between my view of the world and his view of the world," the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee told host Martha MacCallum

"I'm the biggest tax cutter probably in the Senate right now or even up here. I cut taxes 100 times."

Sen. Rick Scott is "fully in lockstep" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a Biden aide who was mocked after making the comparison. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"Since Joe Biden got into politics, think of what's happened," he continued. "Taxes have gone up on Americans constantly… My plan is to reduce taxes, but let's get everybody back to work."

Biden, speaking from the White House on Wednesday, ripped Sen. Scott for his plan saying, "It's extreme, as most MAGA things are. It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families."

President Biden speaks at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Sen. Scott denied Biden's claims, highlighting rising consumer prices as American families grapple with sky-high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. 

"What he just did was a complete lie," Sen. Scott said. "I want to fix this country. We've got to rescue this country, not take it down Joe Biden's horrible path."

Inflation has skyrocketed to a four-decade high under the Biden administration. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.