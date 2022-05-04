Rick Scott hits back at Biden for 'complete lie' about his 'Rescue America' plan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rick Scott ripped President Biden Wednesday immediately after criticism aimed at his "Rescue America," plan as critics warn of the negative impacts of rampant inflation and massive government spending on the economy.

Scott, R-Fla., accused the president of lying on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden argued Scott's proposed economic plan would increase taxes.

"There's a complete difference between my view of the world and his view of the world," the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee told host Martha MacCallum.

"I'm the biggest tax cutter probably in the Senate right now or even up here. I cut taxes 100 times."

"Since Joe Biden got into politics, think of what's happened," he continued. "Taxes have gone up on Americans constantly… My plan is to reduce taxes, but let's get everybody back to work."

Biden, speaking from the White House on Wednesday, ripped Sen. Scott for his plan saying, "It's extreme, as most MAGA things are. It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families."

Sen. Scott denied Biden's claims, highlighting rising consumer prices as American families grapple with sky-high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump.

"What he just did was a complete lie," Sen. Scott said. "I want to fix this country. We've got to rescue this country, not take it down Joe Biden's horrible path."

Inflation has skyrocketed to a four-decade high under the Biden administration.