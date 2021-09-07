Ric Grenell blasts Blinken's 'terrible' leadership: Foreign service officers 'furious' over Afghanistan exit

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell grilled the State Department and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on "America's Newsroom," Tuesday, for "doing a terrible job" in Afghanistan. Grenell argued Blinken "sat there" when the decision was made to remove U.S. troops and leave State Department employees behind.

BLINKEN TO TESTIFY BEFORE SENATE PANEL NEXT WEEK ABOUT AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

RIC GRENELL: It's really disheartening. I've spent 10 years of my life at the State Department. I care very deeply about the State Department. And foreign service officers are furious as to what is happening. The political leadership at the State Department is doing a terrible job. I mean, let's be honest here. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman sat silent as the decision was made by the cabinet to remove 2,500 U.S. troops, all of the remaining troops, 5,000 NATO troops. Before you evacuated the embassy, you left foreign service officers there when the U.S. troops left.

Now, that's no way to treat employees. I was glad to see Congressman Greg Meeks, New York congressman, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, call for a hearing next week. Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State, will appear before the House committee to answer some of these questions. And I hope the full committee is very tough on 'why were you so silent, Mr. Secretary of State, when your people were abandoned inside Afghanistan?

