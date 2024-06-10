Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Rhode Island calamari chef from viral 2020 DNC appearance flips to Trump: 'We need a businessman'

Chef John Bordieri's 'calamari comeback' clip appeared at the Democratic National Convention

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Rhode Island chef from viral 2020 DNC appearance backs Trump Video

Rhode Island chef from viral 2020 DNC appearance backs Trump

Chef John Bordieri of Iggy's Boardwalk Bar in Rhode Island tells 'Fox & Friends First' about his support for former President Donald Trump and the economic struggles of operating a business. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

A Rhode Island calamari chef behind a viral 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) appearance says America needs a businessman in charge – so he's backing former President Trump.

"[We need someone to run] the United States like a business and to help the people who live here – creating jobs, keeping lower prices, and seeing the whole bottom line work out for everybody," John Bordieri, executive chef at Iggy's Boardwalk in Warwick, Rhode Island, told "Fox & Friends First" Monday.

Bordieri went viral as the "calamari comeback" chef when the tiny state made a big impression at the DNC ahead of the faceoff between Trump and now-President Biden. 

REPORTER STUNNED BY BIDEN VOTERS' COMMENTS ON ECONOMY: ‘NOSTALGIA FOR TRUMP YEARS… REALLY SHOCKING TO ME’

Chef John Bordieri of Iggys Boardwalk in Rhode Island

Chef John Bordieri of Iggy's Boardwalk in Rhode Island stands in the video (left) and speaks to Fox News (right). (Fox & Friends First/Screengrab)

Dressed in all black, wearing a face mask and holding a plate of sautéed, buttered calamari, Bordieri stood beside then-state Democratic Party Chair Joseph McNamara, who proudly announced that the "calamari comeback" state had cast one vote for independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and 34 votes for Biden.

The video aired during the DNC's roll call as Ocean State Democrats formally nominated Biden for president.

It also made Rhode Island trend on X, then known as Twitter, putting Bordieri into the spotlight and leading some to coin him as the "calamari ninja."

Now, four years later, Bordieri insists Trump is the man for the job and plans to vote Republican in November despite being "told to tell everybody that I’m independent," the Associated Press reported.

OPINION: WERE YOU BETTER OFF UNDER TRUMP'S ECONOMY OR BIDEN'S?

Donald Trump speaking

Chef John Bordieri says he's supporting former President Trump because he believes America needs a businessman in charge. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I just always believe business is business. The politicians… I don't want to dis them or anything, but you always hear they're going to make up stories, and they are going to help you, and they're going to do this, they're going to do that for you. I think Donald Trump did an awful lot while he was in office for the four years that he was here," he told co-host Carley Shimkus.

Like many Americans, he says the economy is his top concern, citing home prices, high interest rates and inflationary pressures on businesses.

"I feel for the kids of my son's age and stuff like that who want to buy a home right now. They're going to pay for these overinflated prices, have high interest rates, and it's going to crush them," he continued. 

UNDECIDED BATTLEGROUND VOTERS UNANIMOUSLY BLAST BIDEN ON ECONOMY: ‘ABSOLUTELY DISASTROUS’

U.S. President Joe Biden

President Biden continues to take hits from some voters who are dissatisfied with the economy and state of the nation overall under his watch. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They need to make a ton of money, more so than what they're making right now, or even what I'm making right now. You need more money just to stay on top of things. Everything's just going up in price over and over."

Continuing on that note, he claimed that prices are going up on a "weekly" and sometimes "daily" basis, and hikes in supply costs have rendered the Rhode Island eatery little choice but to raise their own prices or cut back in some areas to avoid gouging customers.

"We want everybody to come in and have a very full meal and enjoy themselves without having to worry about the bottom line and having to pay that bill," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DNC could be a 'decisive moment' in the presidential campaign season: Joe Concha Video

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.